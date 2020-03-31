If you've been thinking about giving one of Fossil's fitness-focused smartwatches a try, you won't want to miss this latest sale. For a limited time, you can pick up a Fossil Sport Smartwatch in select colors for just $99, while Generation 4 smartwatches are now on sale from $129. You can score a nice discount on select watch bands as well while supplies last.

Fossil's Sport Smartwatch has a 41mm display and is powered by Qualcomm's Wear 3100 chip for memory processing. When first released, it was one of the first affordable smartwatches to actually do so. This new chip promises better battery life and performance over the previous-generation one. Unlike some of Fossil's other watches, this one is designed less with fashion in mind and more with functionality.

The Fossil Sport packs a heart-rate sensor, GPS, and NFC for making payments with Google Pay. It should last a full day in smartwatch mode, and then an additional two days in the power saving mode, which is designed to only tell the time. The watch charges quickly, too. Thanks to rapid charge it can get back up to 80% in under an hour, which means you can fully charge it in just a couple hours. The watch also uses Google's Wear OS, which can work with both iOS and Android phones.

The smartwatch has a lot of customization and personalization, too. You can decide for yourself what the dials on the side do. Set them up to go exactly where you need them to go. In case you don't like the color or just want some variety, you can also switch out the band.

For more info on Fossil's Sport Smartwatch, check out our review which rated it with 3.5 out of 5 stars while calling it "the best Wear OS device for most people". If you're still unsure of which smartwatch to choose, take a look at this guide to the best Fossil smartwatches of 2020.