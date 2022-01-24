Best Fossil smartwatch Android Central 2022

If you're in the market for some of the best Wear OS watches and happen to like classically styled choices, then the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is going to be for you. Fossil Group is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers out there that continues to produce not only good-looking wearables but also adds top-of-the-line specs to the equation. And because Fossil Group has many brands under it, there are plenty of models to choose from. The Fossil Gen 6 has a classic look that can work for almost any occasion with swappable bands, snappy performance, and plenty of health tracking features. Fossil has some other great choices as well. Whether it's a sports focus, fashion, or even a hybrid watch — Fossil has an option for you.

While Wear OS may have some shortcomings, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 does a fantastic job making the best of an okay situation. From a style standpoint, this Skagen model is one of the best-designed smartwatches from Fossil Group, thanks to its simple and sleek Scandinavian look. You have a rotating crown that lets you scroll through notifications and apps, as well as make selections for navigating the OS. Programmable buttons flank the crown on either side that maps to specific apps or functions of your liking. Back to the case for a moment, the 41mm watch comes in a few color choices with a stainless steel silver and a black steel option. They can each be customized with a standard 20mm watch band that allows for a bit of flexibility to better mesh with your style. And while the device may look hefty, it's still suitable for smaller wrists thanks to its one-size-fits-all case. As for the tech inside, you'll get a vibrant AMOLED display that offers an always-on view. The main drawback of this display is that you may struggle to see it in direct sunlight. Inside, the watch comes with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, NFC for payments, and GPS. Along with the GPS for tracking, there is also a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor to aid in fitness tracking. Throw in 5 ATM water resistance, and the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is a complete package of style and performance that helps make this the best Fossil has to offer. The best part is that it will be ready for Wear OS 3 when it launches later this year. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC, SpO2

Snapdragon 4100 and 1GB RAM

Stylish

Wear OS 3 ready

Fast charging Cons: Battery life could be better

Finish can get dirty easily

No LTE option

Best value: Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle

Even though it's a generation behind, the Fossil Gen 5 still has a lot going for it, offering classic watch stylings with robust internal features for an excellent wearable experience. It comes in a 44mm case with multiple color options and 22mm swappable watch bands, letting you find a combination that best fits your style with the best Fossil Gen 5 bands. The stainless steel case houses several sensors, including NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor. You also get the same benefits of the three-button layout as other Fossil smartwatches with two programmable buttons and the rotating crown. This watch comes with the aging Snapdragon 3100, and while it is still a reliable processor paired with 1GB of RAM, the watch can be a bit sluggish at times. And while you'll still get app updates, the watch, unfortunately, won't receive the newer Wear OS 3 that will debut later this year. Still, the vivid display is a welcome setup, albeit dim in direct sunlight, with exceptional colors and always-on options. The included 3 ATM water resistance means your watch is safe from spills, showers, and can even track your swimming. It also has exceptional sleep tracking capabilities. So, if you're seeking an attractive Fossil smartwatch and you'd like to save some money, the Fossil Gen 5 is a good one to check out. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

Stylish and solid build

Multiple color options

3 ATM water resistance

Great sleep tracking Cons: Aging processor

Battery life is lacking

No LTE

No Wear OS 3 support

Best for fitness: Fossil Gen 6

A few key factors need to be met when it comes to a fitness-focused watch. The watch needs to have sensors for data tracking, be lightweight, and have a battery that will get you through your training sessions. The Fossil Gen 6 has all of that and then some. Fossil has come up with a watch that not only runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor but looks good while keeping up with your workouts. The design of the Gen 6 features a 42mm or 44mm case with multiple designs to suit your style. You get a more standard and classy stainless steel with grey or dark grey colorways or if you wish, a more vibrant rose gold. Utilizing the same three-button layout that Fossil is known for, the Gen 6 has the style and functionality to keep up with you in any situation. As far as internals go, the Gen 6 matches the Skagen Falster in nearly every way, from the RAM to the internal tracking features. You get the same 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a vibrant AMOLED display, and an upgraded sensor for SpO2 tracking. There's also GPS, heart rate tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, an altimeter, NFC for payments, and custom battery modes. So if you want a watch with some pizzazz while you get your sweat on, the Fossil Gen 6 is just the ticket. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC, SpO2

Many color options

Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor

Wear OS 3 ready Cons: Battery life could be better

Crown can get in the way sometimes

Best LTE: Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Nowadays, more and more companies are coming out with connected tech, changing the wearable industry as we know it. One example is smartwatches with LTE connectivity, like the Fossil Gen 5 LTE, for example. This is the first LTE smartwatch from Fossil, so it's kind of a big deal. If you're expecting a major change from the original Gen 5 models, you might be disappointed. The main difference is that your smartwatch will have LTE connectivity through Verizon. This means you'll have the option of leaving your phone at home when you go for a run or hit the gym. You'll still receive calls, texts, and notifications on your watch and your smartphone won't get in the way. You also get a 45mm stainless steel case with interchangeable bands. The only two color options right now are smoke and rose gold. To recap, the core features on the Gen 5 models that carry over to the Gen 5 LTE include GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google, Pay, and Google Assistant. Once again, Fossil has opted for the outdated Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. The performance is still decent on the Gen 5 LTE models, but it could be worlds ahead with the 4100 chipset. If you're set on a Fossil smartwatch with LTE connectivity, you might not mind these drawbacks or the high asking price. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

Attractive design

Activity/health tracking

Microphone & speaker Cons: Missing Snapdragon 4100 processor

Only compatible with Verizon Wireless

Only two color options/variants

Best for fashion: Michael Kors Gen 6

Well-known fashion brand Michael Kors gets its own version of the Fossil Gen 6, taking the same great smartwatch and adding a unique two-tone style that will definitely turn heads. Not to mention that there are multiple different Gen 6 models to pick from, so you can select the one that best matches your aesthetic. With the Michael Kors Gen 6, Fossil has packaged everything the standard Fossil Gen 6 has to offer into a wearable with just a bit more fashion sense. You get the same Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, microphone, speaker, and all the other excellent internal specifications and sensor options — while wrapping them up in a stand-out package. The Michael Kors Gen 6 offers two case styles for its 44mm in gold, rose gold, and two-tone. The watch also includes Fossil's three-button layout and a standard interchangeable watch band. This is a smartwatch for a person who wants to avoid FOMO while looking great doing it. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC, SpO2

Unique fashion style for the case

Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 1GB RAM Cons: Expensive

Unsatisfactory battery life

No smaller option

Best for basics: Fossil Gen 5E

At this point, there are many different Gen 5 models in the Fossil lineup. One of the latest additions is the Fossil Gen 5E. This Fossil smartwatch is available in numerous variants geared toward both men's and women's fashion. The only difference between these models is the design. The men's models are available in a larger 44mm case compatible with 22mm interchangeable bands. The women's models are available in a smaller 42mm case compatible with 18mm interchangeable bands. Whichever model you prefer, there are tons of Fossil Gen 5E bands to pick from. On the surface, this smartwatch might not appear to be more than your standard lifestyle wearable. Take a look under the hood, and you'll see there's plenty to love. The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch runs on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and offers 1GB of RAM, so you'll appreciate the smoother performance. You also get heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, music controls, Google Assistant, NFC for Google Pay, and VO2 max estimates. You can even take Bluetooth calls on your watch with the built-in microphone and speaker. Unsurprisingly, the battery will last for a day at best, but the Gen 5E models have a rapid charging feature that can get your watch up to 80% battery in less than an hour. What's missing? First and foremost, this watch could've been much more impressive with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and additional storage. It also doesn't offer onboard GPS, so you'll have to connect to your phone's GPS to track your route during workouts. With that said, it's a solid option for those who want the basics and a premium design at a fair price. Pros: Heart-rate monitoring

Numerous men's and women's models -Activity/sleep tracking

Microphone & speaker Cons: Short battery life

Lacks onboard GPS

Missing Snapdragon Wear 4100

Best hybrid watch: Fossil Hybrid HR

Sometimes you want to enjoy smartwatch features while still enjoying a classic design. That's where hybrid smartwatches come in. These unique designs allow you to sport a traditional aesthetic while still having a solid set of features. It may not be identical to some of the other advanced options on this list, but the Fossil Hybrid HR has just enough features to earn it the "smart" title. One of the key differences is that you won't have a touchscreen. This means you'll need to be comfortable doing all of your navigating with the three side buttons on the watch. While we're on the topic of the screen, you also won't have a colorful display. If it's any consolation, this results in over two weeks of battery life. You'll also have the option of customizing the display to meet your preferences. You can quickly glance at all of the information that matters to you, like daily steps, weather, and smartphone notifications. Other than standard activity/sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring, don't expect in-depth data like many other smartwatches offer. It's called a hybrid for a reason: you get the best of both worlds. Some of the other features you'll be giving up when you buy a hybrid smartwatch include GPS options, mobile payments, and music storage. Pros: Attractive design

Activity/health tracking

Customizable display

Over two weeks of battery life Cons: Features are somewhat limited

No touchscreen

No GPS options

Not for those who want in-depth tracking