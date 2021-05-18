At the information-dense Google I/O keynote earlier today, we were treated to all manner of updates on Google search, shopping, Maps, and Android 12, but one of the most highly anticipated sections of the presentation was on Wear OS (now referred to simply as Wear).

During the Wear section of the keynote, we learned that Google is developing the latest iteration of its smartwatch platform in conjunction with Samsung. In the process, it is reimagining a number of its most popular apps for smartwatches. Apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and even Fitbit will be updated and available to all OEMs who wish to develop for the platform.