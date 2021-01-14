Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Series with shiny custom colors, lower prices across the board and the latest camera technology. Once you decide which one you're buying, however, comes another critical choice: which accessories you want to complement your new phone with. While there are thousands of awesome Galaxy S21 cases out there, nothing's ever quite as well-fitted and perfectly color-matched as the cases made by Samsung itself. You also have almost a dozen cases for each version of the S21 to choose from, but we're here to help you pick the best one.
Galaxy S21 Cases
Get a grip: Silicone Cover
Want to add grip without sacrificing the pretty pastel color of your Galaxy S21? Samsung's Silicone Case may seem steep compared to third-party PTU cases, but the fit and the color-matching is much better, and the texture is sublime.
Nothing beats leather: Leather Cover
Not only is Samsung's Leather case one of the best first-party cases you can buy, it's also one of the best leather cases for the S21 period. Available in Black or the warmer, more traditional Brown, this leather case covers up the camera module for extra protection.
Closed and clever: S-View Cover
The S-View folio allows you to see notifications as well as control calls or music without having to open it up. The result is a case that guards your screen while still keeping you productive. It's available in pink, violet, gray, and black.
This is overkill: LED Wallet Cover
The LED Wallet has been around for years and years, but I'm not entirely sure why. You can tap it to answer calls without opening the screen and set a variety of clocks or shapes, but the S-View looks better. This one doubles as a minimal wallet, though.
Retro look: LED Back Cover
This back cover is similar to the LED Wallet, but instead of the LED array being on a folio, it's on the back of the case. You can choose from a variety of LED designs, as well as seeing the time and if you have a call or notification waiting.
Sturdy but basic: Rugged Protective Cover
I'm a fan of a good heavy-duty case, especially when it comes with a built-in kickstand. Problem is, the Rugged Protective Cover's kickstand is as stable as those on third-party cases, and many have lower prices while having high drop-protection ratings.
Kick it up a notch: Clear Standing Cover
Samsung has beefed up its clear case offerings with the S21, including breaking into the clear kickstand market with the Clear Standing Cover. The "free stop" hinge allows you to prop up your S21 at a variety of angles, but I wouldn't trust its stability in portrait mode.
Show it off safely: Clear Protective Cover
This ruggedly handsome case seems more ideal than the Rugged Protective Cover. See, you still get that super-grippy side bumper and drop-protection, but you can still show off the color of your S21, and you get a loop to hook in a lanyard, wrist strap, or phone charm.
Basic protection: Clear Cover
Want to show off the contours and colors of your shiny new Galaxy S21 while giving it scratch and scuff protection? The Clear Cover does just that. However, you can get a really good third-party clear case for half the price while getting better drop protection.
Best options for the baby S21
The Galaxy S21 doesn't have as many case optin as the S21+ or the Ultra, but we still have some standouts, starting the the Samsung Silicone Cover and Samsung Leather Cover. Both of these are slim and perfectly fitted to the S21's every curve while giving you a better grip on your new phone. In particular the color matching on the Silicone Cover is absolutely sublime. If you prefer your cases more durable, I suggest the Clear Protective Cover, which gives you that super-textured bumper while still showing off your S21's color.
Galaxy S21+ Cases
Sustainable and sublime: Kvadrat Cover
Only available for the S21+, the Kvadrat cover is back in Violet and Gray. Made of recycled bottles and 100% sustainable, the Kvadrat case isn't for everyone but I am absolutely in love with the two-tone coloring that comes out when you see the case up-close.
Color me impressed: Silicone Cover
Samsung's Silicone Cover allows those of us who love the Phantom Violet but don't love Rose Gold to hide that flashy camera module under color-matched silicone, and if you wanted a Phantom Pink S21+, the Pink Silicon Cover is as close as you'll get.
Premium fit and feel: Leather Cover
Leather cases are few and far between, but thankfully Samsung makes a totally terrific Leather Cover for the S21+ that covers the camera module for extra protection and looks exquisite from every angle. You can also get it in Black to match your Phantom Black S21+.
Take a peek: S-View Cover
If you actually use S-View, the S-View Cover folio case is still kicking around to let you control music, answer calls, and check notifications without opening the case up. You get four colors here, including Pink for those who are missing a Phantom Pink S21+.
Keep it together: LED Wallet Cover
This folio case integrates an LED matrix across the front to show the time, basic patterns and let you answer calls without opening your case up. It's not as fancy as the S-View, but it does have a card slot on the underside to keep some money on hand.
Go retro: LED Back Cover
This back cover comes in Violet or White with a wider LED matrix so that you can show off emojis or designs in addition to seeing the clock or an incoming call. I'm not entirely sure why you'd want this when you could just keep your phone face up, but to each their own.
Go heavy duty: Rugged Protective Cover
Samsung's heavy-duty case is actually one of the more reasonably priced, considering a really rugged heavy-duty case can run you $60 or more. That said, this case has looked the exact same for over half a decade and desperately needs a refresh.
Props to Samsung: Clear Standing Cover
Clear cases with kickstands have gotten more popular in recent years, especially now that video calling is more important than ever, but the kickstand on the Clear Standing Cover isn't very stable in portrait mode, so be warned. It works perfectly in landscape, though.
Best rugged case: Clear Protective Cover
This case has a nice grippy texture to the sides like the Rugged Protective Cover, but instead of seeing only basic black or muted gray, you see the color of your S21+ shining through instead. If you got a Phantom Red S21+, this case it the one to get!
Cover your bases: Clear Cover
If you have Samsung credit to use up on accessories and don't see the point in overpaying for a case, the Clear Cover is a good way to use up that credit, but otherwise, the Clear Protective Cover's a better clear case and the Silicone Cover looks better.
The best cases to show off your Galaxy S21+
Given that the Galaxy S21+ got the most interesting of the custom colors, the two first-party cases I recommend for the S21+ are the Clear Protective Cover, for its rugged bumper and lanyard loop, and the Kvadrat Cover. The Clear Protective cover is grippy and sturdy, but rather than hiding your S21+'s color away like the Rugged Protective Cover, the Clear Protective Cover lets you flaunt it openly.
Meanwhile, the Kvadrat Case is a beautiful and compellingly designed case that also speaks to an increasingly important initiative for Samsung in 2021: sustainability. The Kvadrat Case is made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles, but despite that, it has a distinct look, wonderfully tactile feel in the hand, and it comes in a two-tone Violet that will look equally radiant with the Phantom Violet or Phantom Silver. The addition of a lanyard loop here is new and interesting, and while I won't be snapping on a hand strap anytime soon, I might grab myself a phone charm to stick on there instead.
Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases
Two accessories in one: S-View Cover with S-Pen
This S-View Folio is likely the best way to buy the S-Pen, as this case comes with the S-Pen and gives to a place to securely tuck it away when you're not using it. Also, because of the way folios are, the case won't feel quite as lopsided by that S-Pen slot.
Slot it in: Silicone Cover with S-Pen
I'm all for an S-Pen case that doesn't add extra bulk outside where it's absolutely necessary. The Silicone Cover with S-Pen will feel slightly lopsided in your hand, but if you intend to use your S21 Ultra like a Note, this will emulate the experience the closest.
Colorful case: Silicone Cover
I wish that the Silicone Cover with S-Pen came in all the fun colors that the regular Silicone Cover does, but at least the normal Silicone Cover has Violet and Pink for those of us who couldn't wait for custom colored S21 Ultras.
Lap of luxury: Leather Cover
It should come as no surprise that Samsung knocked its leather covers out of the park again this year, but I'm espeically in love with the detailing on the Ultra version of this case, as you get that braided texture over the camera module. It looks so beautiful!
See your notifications: S-View Cover
Peek at your media controls, your notifications, and manage a call without having to stand there with your folio wide open. You've only got two colors here as opposed to the four colors the S21 and S21+ get, but Gray and Black look nice and refined.
Old school: LED Wallet Cover
This is the only wallet case Samsung offers for the S21 Ultra, and the LED matrix across the front of the folio looks kind of cool in a retro way, but there's only one card slot and the LED cover can't show as much as the S-View Folio. Get that instead.
Protect your investment: Rugged Protective Cover
I'm normally all for a rugged case for a phone this large, but there's two reasons I recommend skipping Samsung's and going thrid-party. First, this case series needs a refresh because it's gotten stale, and second, third-party cases are more durable for half the price.
Good for videos: Clear Standing Cover
This kickstand case technically could work in portrait mode, but given how large and heavy the S21 Ultra is, even compared to the S21 and S21+, I would only trust the kickstand on this clear case in landscape mode. You don't want it to fall weird and shatter.
The clear winner: Clear Protective Cover
Show off your custom colored Galaxy S21 Ultra with this durable and delectably clear case from Samsung. You get a nicely textured bumper with impact resistance and there's a lanyard loop for attaching a hand strap if you're super-clumsy.
Bit too basic: Clear Cover
If you have $20 of promotional credit to burn and you don't need any more chargers, this is a decent backup case to buy, but otherwise I recommend going thrid party for a better price or upgrading to the Clear Protective Cover for better grip.
Get ultra protective with your Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest of the three S21 models in both profile and weight, and that means that that grip is even more important and so is impact-protection. Both of these combine to make the Clear Protective Cover one of the best first-party case choices for the S21 Ultra, allowing you to show off those custom colors while keeping it safe at the same time. If you're not getting a custom S21 Ultra, I recommend opting for the Leather Cover with those woven accents over the camera module.
Of course, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has S-Pen compatibility and if you're planning to get the S-Pen, you might as well buy it with a case to slot it into while you're out and about. After all, the last thing you want is to lost the S-Pen somewhere and have to shell out an additional $40. So grab yourself the S-View Folio with S-Pen so that you can make sure your S-Pen is snug as a bug and covered on all sides when you're rushing to and fro during your busy days.
Galaxy S21 Accessories
Tune out the world: Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung's best earbuds yet sport improved audio quality, intelligent active noise cancellation that'll get quiet while you talk, and a smooth, ergonomic design. The 8-hour battery life will keep you jamming all day, plus an extra 20 hours of listening in the case.
Get productive: Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen
If you've been missing the Note line, you can now use the S-Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra! While it doesn't slot into the body of the Ultra like it would a Note, nor does it have the fun Bluetooth features, you get the pressure-sensitive features and precision.
Keep it close: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung is pushing out a major expansion to its location service with the Galaxy SmartTag and the SmartTag+ coming later this year. Attach it to your keys, your purse, your pets and be able to track it down with your Galaxy S21 easily.
For your S21 and accessories: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (2021)
This updated version of the Wireless Duo is flatter, more squared-off, and it is more widely compatible. Rather than the side accessory charging being specifically made for Galaxy Watches, it's a great shape for Galaxy Buds, too.
Nightstand-sized: Samsung Wireless Charger (2021)
Whether you don't have a Galaxy watch to charge or you just need a smaller charger that can fit on an overcrowded desk or on your nightstand, this compact square charger will charge your S21 at 10W, but it can also charge your Galaxy Buds if your phone's full.
Always pays to keep a spare: Samsung 25W Travel Adapter
The S21 doesn't come with a charger in the box anymore, and while I'm honestly fine with this because my last Samsung phone came with one, and yours probably did, too. If you need a new one, Samsung's finally and permanently lowered the price.
Your new phone deserves the best
The best accessories for the Galaxy S21 are wide and varied, but the three I recommend picking up no matter which size S21 you picked up are a good wireless charger, a good wired charger, and the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds you can afford. The Galaxy Buds Pro and their intelligent noise canceling that will quiet down while you're giving your order to talking to a neighbor in passing is amazing and I look forward to tuning out the whole world whenever possible.
Samsung has two new wireless chargers alongside the S21, and I recommend grabbing the Samsung Wireless Charge Duo (2021) even if you don't have a wireless charging accessory right this second. The second pad can be used to charge a second phone (at 5W), or it'll be ready for a watch or earbuds you pick up in the future. While the Samsung 25W Travel Adapter is more affordable than ever, I'll remind you that you can find smaller and more travel-friendly chargers for the same price or less over in our Fastest USB-C Charger guide.
