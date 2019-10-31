What you need to know
- Evan Blass has just shared the first real image of Motorola's new foldable RAZR phone.
- The image reveals an almost identical design to the original Motorola RAZR.
- Motorola is expected to announce the phone before the end of 2019.
Previously, we reported that Motorola would be announcing its foldable RAZR phone before the end of 2019. Yet, with the end of the year rapidly approaching, there is still sparse information about Motorola's first foldable phone.
However, as a Halloween treat, reliable leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a photo of the new device. In the image, the new RAZR looks nearly identical to the original, albeit a little chunkier.
On the back, we can see what appears to be a single camera and a button near the bottom of the device. It's possible this button could serve as a fingerprint sensor, a way to open up the RAZR much like the button on the Mate X, or possibly both.
There's not much else to glean from the image and the design mostly lines up with the renders we first saw back in April. Previous rumors suggested the Motorola RAZR revival would launch in February for $1500. Later, that date was changed to the summer. Now, we're waiting to see if the source who spoke to CNET back in September are correct about Motorola announcing it before the end of the year.
Even if Motorola does announce it before January, I wouldn't get your hopes up for a release date. Much like other foldables, it will probably be shown off in advanced and won't see a release for many months later, similar to the Galaxy Fold which only went on sale at the end of September and the currently unreleased Mate X.
