Google Pixel 5Source: Google

What you need to know

  • A detailed Pixel 5 hands-on video has been posted by YouTuber totallydubbedHD.
  • The video compares the Pixel 5's camera against the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and shows off some of the phone's other key features in action.
  • The phone will begin shipping in the U.S. on October 29.

Google's Pixel 5, which went official alongside the Pixel 4a 5G earlier this week, won't be going on sale in the U.S. until October 29. However, YouTuber totallydubbedHD managed to get his hands on the phone early and has posted a detailed first look video, complete with 5G benchmarks and camera tests.

Instagram stories posted by the YouTuber reveal the Pixel 5 comes with Google Camera v7.6, which is a newer version compared to v7.5 that is available on other Pixel phones currently. It adds a new shutter button and a few other minor UI tweaks. More importantly, Google Camera v7.6 comes with a new "audio zoom" feature, which is similar to the Zoom-In Mic feature that has been available on flagship Samsung phones since last year.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Aside from giving us a look at the new camera features, totallydubbedHD also compares the Pixel 5's camera against the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Just as expected, the Pixel 5 produces photos that look a lot more true-to-life than the ones taken by the Galaxy S10+. Google's Pixel phones have always been extremely impressive in terms of camera performance, so the results aren't surprising.

Google Pixel 5

Google's new Pixel 5 may not have bleeding-edge specs across the board, but it promises to deliver a fantastic user experience. It also has a premium aluminum unibody design, a 90Hz screen, big battery, and Qi wireless charging.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.