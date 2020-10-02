What you need to know
- A detailed Pixel 5 hands-on video has been posted by YouTuber totallydubbedHD.
- The video compares the Pixel 5's camera against the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and shows off some of the phone's other key features in action.
- The phone will begin shipping in the U.S. on October 29.
Google's Pixel 5, which went official alongside the Pixel 4a 5G earlier this week, won't be going on sale in the U.S. until October 29. However, YouTuber totallydubbedHD managed to get his hands on the phone early and has posted a detailed first look video, complete with 5G benchmarks and camera tests.
Instagram stories posted by the YouTuber reveal the Pixel 5 comes with Google Camera v7.6, which is a newer version compared to v7.5 that is available on other Pixel phones currently. It adds a new shutter button and a few other minor UI tweaks. More importantly, Google Camera v7.6 comes with a new "audio zoom" feature, which is similar to the Zoom-In Mic feature that has been available on flagship Samsung phones since last year.
Aside from giving us a look at the new camera features, totallydubbedHD also compares the Pixel 5's camera against the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Just as expected, the Pixel 5 produces photos that look a lot more true-to-life than the ones taken by the Galaxy S10+. Google's Pixel phones have always been extremely impressive in terms of camera performance, so the results aren't surprising.
Google Pixel 5
Google's new Pixel 5 may not have bleeding-edge specs across the board, but it promises to deliver a fantastic user experience. It also has a premium aluminum unibody design, a 90Hz screen, big battery, and Qi wireless charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best Fire tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get entertained with a new Amazon Fire Tablet? All the latest Fire Tablet offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Here are the best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Amazon Prime Day 2020. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Best Amazon Kindle Deals for Prime Day 2020
A Kindle is the ideal way to read on the go, and Amazon has several great options on offer across price points. Whether you're looking to buy a Kindle for the first time or are interested in upgrading, these are the best deals on Kindle e-readers right now.
Grab a screen protector for the Pixel 5 and keep that display looking great
The Pixel 5 has officially arrived and will be in the hands of the masses sooner rather than later. In an effort to keep that 90Hz display looking good for the years to come, we would recommend grabbing a screen protector, so we've rounded up our favorites.