Google's Pixel 5 , which went official alongside the Pixel 4a 5G earlier this week, won't be going on sale in the U.S. until October 29. However, YouTuber totallydubbedHD managed to get his hands on the phone early and has posted a detailed first look video, complete with 5G benchmarks and camera tests.

Instagram stories posted by the YouTuber reveal the Pixel 5 comes with Google Camera v7.6, which is a newer version compared to v7.5 that is available on other Pixel phones currently. It adds a new shutter button and a few other minor UI tweaks. More importantly, Google Camera v7.6 comes with a new "audio zoom" feature, which is similar to the Zoom-In Mic feature that has been available on flagship Samsung phones since last year.

Aside from giving us a look at the new camera features, totallydubbedHD also compares the Pixel 5's camera against the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Just as expected, the Pixel 5 produces photos that look a lot more true-to-life than the ones taken by the Galaxy S10+. Google's Pixel phones have always been extremely impressive in terms of camera performance, so the results aren't surprising.