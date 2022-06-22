Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for PS5: Gameplay, story, and everything you need to know

The original Final Fantasy 7 is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated game releases ever, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake made a huge impact when it launched in 2020. It brought with it widespread praise and a hunger for what would come next, with developers Square Enix splitting up the original story into multiple, fleshed-out parts.

The trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second installment in the remake project for Final Fantasy 7, has now been revealed. While it represented only a teaser of what is to come, here’s everything we know so far:

What is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second in a confirmed trilogy, with Square Enix remaking and expanding the original game for a modern audience, across three distinct titles. The 1997 release is considered one of the most influential RPGs ever made, with characters such as Cloud Strife and Sephiroth reaching a level of mainstream recognition beyond that of other characters in Final Fantasy history.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks to provide the same cinematic flair as the critically-acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake before it, with the trailer showing off some improved visuals as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The first installment is arguably one of the best RPGs on PS4, with the sequel promising to be bigger and better than its predecessor. The dropping of the word ‘Remake’ from the title feels significant though, and could signify a departure from the story beats of the original release.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What’s the story?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake deviated substantially from the original release, especially as the story progressed. It stands to reason that Rebirth will follow suit, and though it will likely incorporate elements and story beats from the 1997 release, it may well tell its own story. The trailer reveals that Rebirth will pick up from where Remake left off, and does hint at some as yet unseen parts of the original, with Aerith alluding to a particularly famous event surrounding her character, and the party exploring outside the confines of Midgar.

Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura has also indicated that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be accessible for those that aren’t familiar with the story up to this point, stating that the game “is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not.” He also explains that the game will provide players with a “fresh, new experience,” further hinting that Rebirth will go in a new direction from the events of the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What’s the gameplay like?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

We haven’t yet seen much in the way of gameplay, but the trailer did show Cloud and Sephiroth walking outside of Nibelheim, with the visuals looking much improved over the previous game. Combat is likely to be similar to Remake, with engaging, fast-flowing real-time battles replacing the turn-based fights found in the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: PS5 features

It’s currently unclear as to how the game will make use of the features found on PlayStation 5, but seeing as it is skipping a release on PS4, Square Enix is likely keen to utilize the power of the latest PlayStation console. The PS5 version of the updated Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Intergrade, featured enhanced textures, better visual effects, and greatly improved load times, so we can expect similar improvements when Rebirth releases.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently slated for release next winter as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. With Sony making it clear that they are pushing towards more PC releases of their games, and considering Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is now on Steam, we may well see a PC release of Rebirth at some point in the future.

An anticipated second part

Following in the footsteps of a critically successful first instalment, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot to live up to. The initial trailer shows a lot of promise though, with some improved visuals and hints at some iconic story beats. The fact that Square Enix has confirmed that the remake project will be a trilogy makes Rebirth even more of an exciting prospect. The game will likely contain a large amount of content that deviates from or expands upon the existing story of the original, in order to leave enough of the story for a third title.

PlayStation 5 exclusivity will surely result in a more technically-impressive game than Remake, with fans surely eager to see the likes of Cloud, Aerith, and Sephiroth in a visually-stunning second chapter. Newcomers should be well-catered for too, though Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is extremely recommendable. We’ll update this page when more information is revealed.