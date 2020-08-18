The Anker Official Store is selling a refurbished Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum cleaner for $109.99 when you use code 93XPQ63 at Newegg. The code is taking $41 off the price making this one of the best robot vacuum deals around right now.

Anker promises this robot vacuum works and looks like new and is covering it with a 3-month warranty. However, if you would prefer new, you can get the RoboVac 11S Slim discounted to $159.99 via Woot's Amazon store right now. That's $50 more for the same product but you get a full one-year warranty.

Suck up the savings Eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim) robotic vacuum cleaner This vacuum looks and works like new and comes with a 3-month warranty. It has 1300Pa suction power with a 100-minute battery life. Infra-red sensors allow it to avoid obstacles and it returns itself to its charging dock when needed. $109.99 $150.99 $41 off See at Newegg With coupon: 93XPQ63

The RoboVac 11S is slimmer than previous generations and is only 2.85 inches high. It is still capable of some truly powerful suction up to 1300Pa, which means you get a lot of power in a small package. Anker's BoostIQ tech can detect when some extra suction is needed and automatically increases the power for the tough to clean spots. This saves you some battery life in the long run, too, by only using that extra suction in bursts when it's needed. Speaking of battery life, the 11S has a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 100 minutes of performance. The vacuum will return to its dock automatically when the battery runs low, recharge, and then get back to work to finish whatever job it started.

The robot vacuum is smart enough to avoid obstacles, too, thanks to infrared sensors that can also help it stop itself from falling down steps.

The design includes a scratch-resistant tempered glass top for protection. It comes with a remote control, charging base, power adapter, and several brushes and accessories. Some of those accessories include four side brushes, five cable ties, and an extra set of high-performance filters.