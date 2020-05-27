The Brother HL-L5200DW wireless monochrome laser printer has dropped to $169.99 at Best Buy. This deal is a price match of a similar sale going on through a couple of retailers like Office Depot. However, the same printer is still going for $200 at some places like B&H.

If printing isn't a huge burden for you, there are certainly less expensive models you can go for, even in the Brother lineup. However, if you have a home office or run a small business or just depend a lot on your printer for documents and files and other things, the HL-L5200DW is a powerhouse machine that won't let you down.

It's one of the Brother's fastest printing models at 42 pages per minute. And it has a resolution that can get as high as 1200 x 1200 for printing high-quality documents and even crisp images and photos. It also has duplex printing so you can use both sides of the page, letting you get jobs done with less paper waste.

If you do need this for an office, you may want to protect the files you're printing. The Brother has built-in security features that let you shield sensitive documents and protect it from unauthorized use.

Yes, this is a laser printer and only prints in black and white. That means it can print high volume relatively quickly, and the monochrome nature of it means it only uses toner instead of ink. That's important because toner is less expensive and less complicated. It also lasts longer. Sometimes it feels like color printers are just always out of ink.

The printer includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray. You can also print straight from a flash drive or camera with the built-in USB 2.0 port. Use the high-speed internet connection for easy printing from your network.