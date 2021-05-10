No matter how many Alexa speakers you've placed around your home, there's always space for another one (or two). If you want to add Echo speakers to more spaces, Woot is giving you the perfect opportunity to do just that with some of its best Amazon Echo deals returning for a limited time.

Prices start at just $20 in the sale, though the deals expire tonight or when sold out. Most of the devices aren't offered new so will have some cosmetic imperfections, but each has been tested to ensure it works like new and will come backed with a 90-day warranty. A couple of devices are listed as brand new, in which case you'll get a full Amazon warranty.

Smart buys Amazon Echo Devices Featuring the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, original Amazon Echo, Echo Spot, and more, this sale lets you dip your toe into the smart home waters without breaking the bank. Be sure to pay attention to the condition so you know exactly what you're getting. From $20 See at Woot

The most affordable Echo device in the sale is there 3rd-gen Echo Dot which is available for just $20 while supplies last. Just $5 more gets you the original Amazon Echo which, despite being over six years old, is still a great smart speaker.

If you want something newer, the 2nd-gen Echo is only $40 in the sale and is offered brand new with a 1-year Amazon warranty. It's the international version but functionally will work exactly the same.

With Alexa, you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you're completely new to Echo hardware, it's totally worth snapping up one of these deals for a low-risk entry point to smart home stuff.

A couple of devices have already gone out of stock, so be sure to check out the whole sale and grab a bargain while you still can.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.