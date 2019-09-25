There have been long-standing rumors that Amazon would be diving into the wireless earbud game at some point soon, and during the company's massive hardware event on September 25, that's exactly what happened. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Amazon Echo Buds.

The Echo Buds look a lot like any other wireless buds out there, with the buds themselves featuring a design quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds. Amazon's touting up to 5 hours of battery life while wearing the Buds, and then another 20 hours of use offered in the included charging case. It's also said that we'll get "world-class" noise reduction using Bose active noise cancelation, so it'll be interesting to see how that shapes up in real-world testing.

As you'd expect, the Echo Buds come equipped with Alexa built-in. You can access the assistant at any time by just saying "Alexa", and along with all of your general Alexa commands/questions, you can even get indoor directions at places like Whole Foods (e.g. "Alexa, where are the canned tomatoes?").

Rounding out the feature-set, the Buds are equipped with a variety of touch controls, too. A double-tap will get you audio passthrough so you can hear the world around you, whereas a tap and hold will bring up the assistant on your phone — such as Google Assistant or Alexa.

You can pre-order the Echo Buds today, with the pricing set at $129.