Throughout the year there are a bunch of great robot vacuum deals but we know that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to buy anything smart home-related. If you're in the market for a little robot helper this year, Amaozn has got you covered with up to 50% off Coredy robot vacuum cleaners today only.

The great thing about a sale like this is you're likely to find one in your price range since some of the robot vacuums go for less than $200. And if you want more features, you can up your budget to the $320 or $415 models. Either way, you are saving money because none of these options are going for their regular prices.

Today only Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaners Coredy's various vacuums feature smarts like voice control, mapping and advanced navigation tech, powerful suction, filters for pets, and more. They're even smart enough to recharge themselves when batteries run low. Prices start at $100. Up to 50% off See at Amazon

The least expensive Coredy R500+ robot vacuum cleaner is going for $99.95 today. That's $90 off its regular price and within a dollar of the lowest price we have ever seen for it. This is a great "daily clean" robot vacuum for getting up those crumbs and dust and dirt that accumulate from the normal wear and tear of moving about your day. It's also easy to schedule and has various cleaning modes. It works on both hardwood and carpet, and you can use it to mop as well.

The most advanced robot vacuums available in this sale include the Coredy G800 robot vacuum cleaner that's on sale for $319.99. The G800 has only gone on sale once before at Amazon when it hit this price for the first time and it usually sells for $400.

Coredy's G800 offers some more advanced features, including the ability to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands. It also has intelligent navigation that saves maps, records floor paths, and has a real-time monitor. It returns to its dock when the battery is running low, and it will continue the job where it left it. The G800 also supports a wet-dry mopping function and can cover multiple surfaces from carpet to hardwood floors.

For L900 takes it up a notch further with its LiDAR-aided navigation and 2700pa suction power. It's 20% off at $415.99 today.

Be sure to check out the whole promotion to see all of the available options and snag one before they sell out or the deal ends tonight.