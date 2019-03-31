Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie begin the episode by looking at credit cards and gaming subscriptions through the lens of Apple Card and Apple Arcade. At face value, Apple Card seems to be 'best of the worst' and an interesting adjunct to mobile payments. And what could be learned from Apple Arcade when it comes to games and the Google Play Store?

They also look at instances where phone makers are 'mistakenly' sending user data to servers in China, and a recent report that cites significant security flaws in Huawei devices.

With Huawei remaining in the spotlight, the main event this week is discussion of the new P30 and P30 Pro. They offer unique camera experiences and tremendous overall value. Turns out, they're also phones!

Listen now