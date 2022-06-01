Does Visible support unlocked phones? Yes, Visible supports unlocked phones as long as they're compatible with Visible's network. You can check your phone's IMEI before you sign up and if you're ready for an upgrade, there's plenty to choose from. Some phones such as the Pixel 6 can be activated via eSIM.

Should you bring your phone to Visible?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

If you've got an unlocked phone, you have a lot of choices if you want to save money on phone service. As we found in our Visible review, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier has one of the best prepaid plans around. With Visible you'll have access to Verizon's LTE and 5G networks as long as your phone is compatible, and you get the bonus of unlimited hotspot data (though speeds are capped at 5Mbps). You can even take your bill down to just $25 per month if you take a couple of minutes to join a Visible Party.

Visible supports unlocked phones but before you get too excited, you should first check whether or not your phone is compatible with Visible's network. Your best bet for confirming compatibility is to enter your IMEI on Visible's website or Android app. You can access your IMEI in the about section of your phone or by typing in *#06# in your dialer.

These are the Android phones officially supported by Visible:

Google Pixel 4, 4A, 4 XL, 5, 6, and 6 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ

Motorola Moto Edge, Moto E, Moto G Power

OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A11, A12, A21, A42 5G, A50, A51, A53

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 FE 5G, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 10+

ZTE Blade 11 Prime, A3 Prime, A7 Prime, Vantage 2, V10 Prime, X1 5G

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Visible has also enabled eSIM activation for a handful of Android phones and iPhones. Any iPhone starting with the XR and XS can be activated in just a few minutes with the Visible app. Android phone eSIM support has also been added starting with some of the most popular Android devices.

These Android phones support eSIM activation:

Samsung Galaxy Book 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G UW

What if my phone isn't compatible?

You're out of luck if your unlocked phone isn't compatible with Visible, but you can always buy a phone directly from Visible. Fortunately, both Android and iPhones purchased from Visible are unlocked. If you want to get your phone from another retailer, you can. Visible supports most modern iPhone models, from the iPhone 6 and up as well as many of the best Android phones like Google's Pixel 6 or Samsung's Galaxy S22 series.