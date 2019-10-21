Best answer: No, and not only are there no complimentary headphones included with the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you won't find a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter either.

You'll need to bring your own

While the Pixel 4 brings a lot of cool new technologies to the table, you will notice one glaring omission not found in the box: a set of complimentary headphones. Not only that, but the company didn't include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter either, so you're really stuck fending for yourself this year.

If you're upgrading from the Pixel 2 or 3 you can absolutely use the USB-C headphones that Google included with those phones, or any other pair of USB-C headphones you might have. Alternatively, you can always use Bluetooth headphones, although it does seem a bit odd that Google would not include a pair of earbuds given that the updated version of the Pixel Buds won't be available until spring of next year.

Whether you want to use your trusty wired headphones that you love or want to buy some new Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your music wireless, we've also rounded up the best USB-C headphone adapters and also the best Bluetooth headphones so you can choose your preferred solution for personal listening. We recommend picking up your own Pixel earbuds since they're cheap and will work well with the Pixel 4.