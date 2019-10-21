Best answer: No, and not only are there no complimentary headphones included with the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you won't find a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter either.
- Google's own: Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds ($30 at Google Store)
- BYOA: Google USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter ($12 at Google Store)
You'll need to bring your own
While the Pixel 4 brings a lot of cool new technologies to the table, you will notice one glaring omission not found in the box: a set of complimentary headphones. Not only that, but the company didn't include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter either, so you're really stuck fending for yourself this year.
If you're upgrading from the Pixel 2 or 3 you can absolutely use the USB-C headphones that Google included with those phones, or any other pair of USB-C headphones you might have. Alternatively, you can always use Bluetooth headphones, although it does seem a bit odd that Google would not include a pair of earbuds given that the updated version of the Pixel Buds won't be available until spring of next year.
Whether you want to use your trusty wired headphones that you love or want to buy some new Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your music wireless, we've also rounded up the best USB-C headphone adapters and also the best Bluetooth headphones so you can choose your preferred solution for personal listening. We recommend picking up your own Pixel earbuds since they're cheap and will work well with the Pixel 4.
Use your own headphones
Google USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter
Living that dongle life
Supposing you've still got some wired headphones kicking around, this USB-C to 3.5mm adapter will let you keep using them as you wait for the new Pixel Buds to come out.
Used to be free
Google Pixel USB-C earbuds
What you're missing out on
These are the same earbuds that were included with both the Pixel 2/2 XL and Pixel 3/3 XL, and they'll work just as well with the Pixel 4.
Got $10? You can get a great case for your Pixel 4 or 4 XL!
While you could drop half a Benjamin (or more) on a case for your Pixel 4,
These cases for the Pixel 4 are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 brings a much-needed design refresh to the Pixel line, and these clear cases will help you show it off to the world while simultaneously protecting your device.
Protect your Pixel 4 with these great cases
The Google Pixel 4 is an amazing phone sandwiched between a glass front and glass back. As pretty as that glass back is, you should cover it with a case to keep it pretty as long as possible.