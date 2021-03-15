Best answer: Yes, Paramount+'s cheapest subscription costs $5.99 per month and provides access to the entire Paramount+ media library with limited commercials. If you want to skip the ads, you'll need to upgrade to the next payment tier.
- New and improved streaming: Paramount+ from $5.99/mo. at Paramount+
Picking the best Paramount+ Plan
The Paramount+ Limited Commercials plan is comparable to the ad-supported plans offered by most other major streaming services and currently costs just $5.99 per month ($60/year). The basic plan offers access to all content in the Paramount+ media library with limited commercials, including live NFL games, news, and entertainment.
Beginning in June 2021, the Limited Commercials plan will be replaced with a similar $5 per month plan, which will offer the same lineup of live content, but will no longer include local live CBS station programming. If you choose to sign up for the existing plan before June, you'll have continued access to the live programming moving forward.
If you'd like to avoid commercials on Paramount+, the Commercial Free plan costs $9.99 per month ($100/year) and provides access to the entire media library and all live content with no interruptions. Choosing an annual plan for either the ad-supported or ad-free tier can save you more than 15% extra on the total cost, but you will be asked to pay for the entire year up-front.
Try Paramount+ for free
Are you still not sure which plan is right for you? Thankfully, Paramount+ allows you to sign up for the seven-day Paramount+ free trial online. No matter which plan you choose, you will receive the first seven days for free.
The streaming service is currently celebrating the Paramount+ rebrand by upping its seven-day free trial to a one-month free trial through March 31. To access the free month, use the code MOUNTAIN when your sign up at ParamountPlus.com.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's a sampling of the shows streaming on Discovery Plus
Discovery Plus is is the place to go for more than 55,000 of series episodes from networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and OWN. Here's a roundup of the shows available right now on the streaming platform.
Here are all the games you can play on Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 have over 200 games and apps that both can play with some enhancements for the Quest 2 versions, and any Quest purchases transfer over to your new headset. Here are all Oculus Quest games currently available for both headsets, plus any announced and upcoming titles coming soon.
Play anywhere with these great PS4 controller phone mounts for your phone
There are plenty of mounts out there that are great for playing with PS4 games, and we have the best of them right here!