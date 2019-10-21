Best answer: No, the new Nest Wifi Router and Wifi Point don't use Wi-Fi 6. Google stayed with the prior generation Wi-Fi 5, since Wi-Fi 6 is more for larger environments, like a mall. Because Wi-Fi 6 is tech optimized for high-density environments, it doesn't have many advantages yet for your home.

Why doesn't Nest Wifi support Wi-Fi 6?

Wi-Fi 6 was designed for networks that have dozens or even hundreds of connections. While this tech is great for a bigger environment, the fact is that it just isn't logical for you home; not yet, at least. With the new Nest Wifi, Google stuck with Wi-Fi 5 and put money into other parts of the router. The goal was to make sure it works best in a smaller area while covering your whole home.

What devices support Wi-Fi 6?

More and more devices are and will be compatible with Wi-Fi 6. Currently, NETGEAR has multiple options, including the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router. There are also devices from Cisco, Qualcomm, Asus, D-Link, and TP-Link. There are even phones such as the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 that are equipped with Wi-Fi 6.

Why choose the Nest Wifi router?

The Nest Wifi router and Wifi Point is everything you love about the original Google Wifi just with some fresh updates. Its power and coverage will blanket your home, so now you can stream your favorite movies even faster. Also, if you download the Google Home App, you can set it up and control it right from your phone, with the addition of Google Assistant.

Even though the Nest Wifi doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, it is a significant update to your home. Maybe one day, Wi-Fi 6 will have more advantages for smaller networks. But, if you're anxious and want high-density power, the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router can be just what you're looking for.