Best answer: Yes, like all major U.S. carriers, Mint Mobile supports VoLTE. To use Mint's network, your phone has to be VoLTE- and 4G LTE-friendly, but luckily most devices purchased within the past few years are.

Best for Mint: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $600 at Amazon What is VoLTE? VoLTE stands for Voice over LTE and refers to how voice is transmitted during a call. Previously, calls were placed over older, slower legacy voice networks, whereas Voice over LTE places these calls over a high-speed LTE connection. VoLTE (also known as HD Voice) will still use up your minutes but allows you to have clearer, higher-quality calls. All phones on T-Mobile's network are actually required to support VoLTE. Because Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's vast 4G LTE and 5G network to offer affordable plans at a lower cost, it also supports VoLTE. For your phone to work with Mint Mobile's network, you'll thereby need a device that's VoLTE and 4G LTE friendly. How do I check whether my phone supports VoLTE?

Mint supports VoLTE, but does your phone? Chances are if you own an unlocked GSM-network smartphone that you purchased in the past few years, it also supports VoLTE and will be fully compatible with Mint. You could go to your phone's settings to check, or you can read about how to enable VoLTE on a Samsung Galaxy phone if that's what you own. But the easiest way to get a straight answer is to head to Mint's BYOP (bring your own phone) page and use its compatibility checker. You can select your phone's brand and model, or preferably type in your phone's IMEI number, which you can also find in your phone's settings. If your phone is compatible with Mint, it means that it supports VoLTE, and you're in the clear. You should also check Mint Mobile's coverage map to make sure you have reliable Mint Mobile coverage in your area before signing up. But an even easier way to check everything at once is by downloading the Mint Mobile app, which has a compatability tool that will automatically check for coverage at the address you put in as well as device compatability. For instance, my unlocked iPhone XR would get excellent Mint coverage at the Met in NYC.

Mint Mobile supports VoLTE, but my phone doesn't Who wouldn't want to sign up with an awesome carrier like Mint Mobile that lets you save some money? Unfortunately, if your device doesn't support VoLTE, you could consider an upgrade and get one of these best phones to use with Mint Mobile. You'll eventually need a phone that supports VoLTE no matter which carrier you go with, especially considering both T-Mobile and AT&T are already in the midst of transitioning to HD Voice.

