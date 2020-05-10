Mint Mobile app compatibilitySource: Samuel Contreras / Android Central

Best answer: No, Mint Mobile doesn't offer 5G support in its plans. Some users, however, are reporting 5G connectivity with T-Mobile 5G compatible phones and Mint Mobile is selling 5G capable phones on its site.

Thank the T-Mobile network

Mint Mobile is based on the T-Mobile network and currently uses the full LTE network for its phones. While many T-Mobile based MVNOs have started to offer 5G connectivity to customers with compatible phones on the nationwide 600MHz 5G network (Google Fi is an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's network and has already begun to enable 5G on compatible phones), Mint Mobile has yet to make that commitment.

There is no doubt that Mint Mobile will eventually support 5G, especially given T-Mobile's continued development of its next-generation network. While T-Mobile's full three-tier network might still be a ways off, support for 600MHz 5G on band n71 might be very close.

Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Many Mint Mobile customers, including YouTube Creator Stetson Doggett, are reporting getting 5G connectivity with 5G capable phones like the Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the 5G symbol popping up on the top of your phone is exciting, the speeds on this network won't be significantly faster than LTE for most people so it's not worth betting on just yet. Until we know for sure just how Mint Mobile will handle 5G, you should expect to be using the LTE network most of the time.

