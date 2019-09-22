Best answer: No. While the Fossil Gen 5 is the newest device from the watchmaker and it uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 3100, it does not have a cellular radio for LTE connectivity.
- Freedom from your phone: TicWacth Pro 4G/LTE ($299 at Amazon)
- Another way: Samsung Galaxy Active 2 LTE (Pre-order from $279 at Samsung)
- No LTE here: Fossil Gen 5 ($295 at Amazon)
Can't hear me now
Fossil is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers that has continued to attempt innovation — and within the confines of the OS, it has. The Gen 5 is a great-looking wrist piece that does a fine job looking like a traditional mechanical watch. They have managed to squeeze a lot of great tech into a relatively slim 44mm stainless steel case, such as 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. Fossil also included 3 ATM waterproofing, GPS, heart rate monitor, and a colorful 1.3-inch AMOLED display.
Even though Fossil included the newest wearable processor from Qualcomm with the Snapdragon 3100, unfortunately, an LTE radio was not included. Yes, a cellular radio is a great feature to have when being tethered to a phone isn't wanted or needed. That feature does come at a cost — and that cost is in battery life. In our review of the Fossil Gen 5, we found it has about average usage in the real-world at around 20 hours. This is while tethered to your phone via Bluetooth. If that seems short to you, could you imagine what it would've been like if you had LTE?
So if you need a watch to have an LTE radio in it, or just want it to say you have it, then the Fossil Gen 5 won't be for you. In that case we recommend the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE to stay witin the Wear OS family. You can also pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE if you prefer its style. Both are great watches that will get you the freedom from your phone you so desire.
However, if you like a classicly-styled watch with some smarts inside — and you can get by with keeping your phone near — then the Fossil Gen 5 will likely make you quite happy.
Extra screen and extra battery
TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
Sturdy watch for heavy use
TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is a big watch with big features, some of which can't be found on any other Wear OS devices. It's a solid option if LTE is something you must have. It has a dual display and modes that'll keep your battery life extended long past your day.
Smooth like a pebble
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 LTE
Pre-order the new Galaxy
A great looking wrist piece that has features galore. Running Samsung's custom software, the watch gets solid battery life and can track nearly every metric you could want. For the new iteration, the company is adding an option for LTE to the watch as well as an incoming ECG option.
No LTE
Fossil Gen 5
Keeping time and looking good
The latest in a line of good looking smartwatches that continue to get better, the Fossil Gen 5 has almost everything you could want. It has Qualcomm's latest wearable processor and 1GB RAM that makes using Wear OS a breeze. However, if LTE is something you want the Gen 5 is not for you.
