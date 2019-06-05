Unveiled a little under a week ago, the Moto Z4 is the latest phone in Motorola's lineup that continues to support the company's ongoing Moto Mod ecosystem.

Outside of working with all of the company's existing Mods, including Verizon's 5G one, the Moto Z4 delivers specs such as a 6.39-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP camera for $500.

It's a pretty decent offering for the price, and taking a look at the AC forums, there appears to be some interest in the phone.