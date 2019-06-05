Unveiled a little under a week ago, the Moto Z4 is the latest phone in Motorola's lineup that continues to support the company's ongoing Moto Mod ecosystem.

Outside of working with all of the company's existing Mods, including Verizon's 5G one, the Moto Z4 delivers specs such as a 6.39-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP camera for $500.

It's a pretty decent offering for the price, and taking a look at the AC forums, there appears to be some interest in the phone.

Scott337

Looks like another good Moto phone for under $500. People are already complaining about the chip. If a 670 is good enough for the Google Pixel 3a, why is a 675 not good enough for a Z4? And who needs more than 4GB of RAM in an Android. Android is not Windows, more RAM does not equal faster performance in Android. As soon as Verizon has them in stock, around the 13th, I want to see one in...

maxman1

I currently have a Z3, unlocked retail version on Verizon. I like a lot about the Z4 but probably not enough to "upgrade". I think if I had any older version I would definitely take the plunge. Now if Black Friday comes calling....?

benjamminh

It would be a downgrade in processor at least for raw power, but probably more efficient. I'm very interested to see how the camera performs given Moto phones generally struggle there.

What about you? Do you have any interest in the Moto Z4?

