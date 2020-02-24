What you need to know
- Customers in the UK can now pre-order twelve months of Disney+ service for just £50.
- The limited period offer will end on March 23.
- Disney+ is set to launch in the UK and a few other European markets on March 24.
Ahead of the launch of its Disney+ streaming service in the UK next month, Disney today announced a pre-sale deal that will allow customers to save £10 on an annual subscription. Until March 23, you can get an annual Disney+ subscription for just £50, instead of £60.
A monthly subscription to Disney+ costs £5.99, so this is a pretty good deal. Provided you sign up for an annual Disney+ subscription before March 24, you will end up paying £4.17 per month to access Disney's expansive catalog. As confirmed by Disney+ last week, however, The Mandalorian will not stream all at once in the UK. Instead, episodes of the live-action Star Wars series will start to roll out from March 24.
Disney+ will go live in the UK, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland on March 24. It was previously slated to launch in these countries on March 31. The streaming service is also expected to launch in a few other western European markets in summer 2020.
