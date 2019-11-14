The wait is finally over, and the long-anticipated Disney Plus (or Disney+) streaming service is finally available. It enters a space that's already pretty crowded, but stands out thanks to its unique family-friendly offerings that include titles not only from Disney itself, but also Start Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and more. It may not directly compete with services like Netflix and Prime Video, but the number of Disney Plus shows that are available makes it worth checking out.

Now, on to the key bit of information here: how much does Disney Plus cost? Well, there are a few different plans for Disney Plus that you can sign up for, making the price for Disney Plus range from $6.99 to $12.99 per month. The lower cost is the best Disney Plus price you'll get right now, while the higher cost is a pretty sweet Disney Plus bundle that you'll need to check out. You can sign up for an annual plan to save a little extra, and there's even a free trial available. Let's take a second to break down the current offers, and then go into a bit more detail about where Disney Plus is available, how the prices compare to other services, and more. Disney Plus Price: How much does it cost? If you are interested in signing up for just Disney Plus, the pricing structure is very basic. When you sign up, you get a free -day trial, after which you'll begin being charged monthly for the access. It costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. Signing up and paying for the full year brings your monthly cost down to $5.83, which obviously is a better deal for those who know they'll want to use the service for more than just a few months. In addition to the standalone service, you can bundle Disney Plus with ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month total. This is about $5 cheaper than subscribing to all the services on their own. If you are already a Hulu or ESPN+ subscriber you can link your account to your new Disney Plus account (all you need to do is use the same email on all the platforms) so that you can receive a credit for the payments to that provider.

The mega service Disney+ This is the streaming service you were looking for Catch your favorite Disney classics along with great shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, available on pretty much any devicey you have at home. $7 a month at Disney+

Verizon is offering customers of its Unlimited wireless plans or Fios Home Internet a full year of Disney Plus for free. You need to redeem the offer through Verizon's site, but this saves you about $84, which is pretty sweet. At this time, Verizon is the only one to offer the service for free, but odds are as the time passes other companies will offer similar deals. Disney Plus is available in various countries around the world as well, and while it's still a bit limited there are plans to continue rolling it out. In Canada, a Disney Plus subscription costs $8.99 per month ($89.99 per year), while in the Netherlands it runs €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year). In New Zealand it's $9.99 a month ($99.99 per year), and in Australia it costs $8.99 per month ($89.99 per year). What Disney Plus bundles are available today Disney Plus crrently only offers one bundle deal, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported version) for just $12.99 a month. That's right, you can access all the content from all three platforms for less than you'd pay for Netflix on its own. By bundling the three services together you end up saving about $5 per month. So, what do you really end up getting for $13 a month? To start, you get unlimited access to Disney Plus and its library that houses more than 7,500 episodes of shows, and over 500 films. These include titles from Disney, 20th Century Fox, Marvel, National Geographics, and more. In addition, you'll be able to access nearly 50,000 different titles from Hulu, and watch all the sports your heart desires on ESPN+. It has exclusive UFC fights, NCAA football, baseball, basketball, and professional NHL, MLB, NFL, and more. The Hulu plan that's included is the ad-supported one. If you already subscribe, or prefer to subscribe to the plan without commercials, you can do so and still receive the monthly credit of $5.99 towards the upgraded plan.

Bundle and save Disney+ This is the streaming service you were looking for Catch your favorite Disney classics along with great shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, available on pretty much any devicey you have at home. $13 a month at Disney+

How to get Disney Plus for free There are two ways to get some Disney Plus in your life for free. The first option is the free 7-day trial. When signing up for the standalone service, you get access to the subscription for seven days at no cost to you. This is a great time to try it out, check out what's available, and make a decision before commiting any of your own money to it. Verizon Wireless is offering customers of its 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless plans a free year of access to Disney Plus. In addition to wireless customers, those who have Verizon Fios internet at home can sign up for the same offer. This scores you 12 months of access to the comprehensive Disney Plus library for free, which is a great perk. This offer is good for existing customers, as well as new ones. If you're in the market for a new wireless carrier, you may want to consider making the switch before the deal is over.

Pay Nothing Disney+ Verizon Offer This is the streaming service you were looking for Catch your favorite Disney classics along with great shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, available on pretty much any devicey you have at home. Free at Verizon