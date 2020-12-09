Because wearing your mask properly over your nose and mouth is the heroic thing to do in the middle of a global pandemic. So wear cute masks and let's save the world!

While the vaccine has started to be approved in a few countries, it's going to take months if not years for everyone to get it and we'll all be wearing masks for at least the next 8 months, so do yourself a favor and ditch the uncomfortable (and environmentally disastrous) disposable face masks and buy you some comfy face masks from Disney, who has put a dozen of its mask packs down to their lowest prices ever. This includes their cute holiday packs as well as packs for Pixar , Star Wars , Classic Mickey Mouse and of course Marvel superheroes .

Get a variety of face masks for styles from Star Wars — including the most adorable Baby Yoda and Mandalorian mask — to Marvel, Disney, Pixar and beyond at the lowest prices we've seen yet. You can get two-mask packs for less than the price of a single mask sold in the park right now!

I have a couple of the mask packs that are on sale today — and am now kicking myself for not waiting for a sale like this to pop up — and I can testify that these masks are soft, comfortable, and easy to wear for long periods of time including during workouts. I walked 9 miles around the Magic Kingdom earlier this week in the holiday mask you see here. They're easy to wash and haven't shrunk up in the wash the way that Disney's first cotton masks were more prone to.

If you're wondering about sizing, here's the long and the short of it: if you're over age 9, you're probably going to need the "Adult Large". Adult men with wider heads or larger mouths will want to buy the Adult Extra Large. Youth Small is for toddlers — after all, Disney requires guests ages 2 and up to wear masks in the parks — and the Youth Medium is for younger grade-school kids. When it doubt, order a size larger and then just tie the ear-loops back and bit.

As an extra note, if you wear glasses — or if you're just tired of your masks slipping down off your nose when talking — do yourself a solid and grab this multi-pack of stick-on aluminum nose strips. I've worn these on my Disney masks since my first batch arrived, and I can peel them up and swap them between masks as I go through the week since I'll have to take them off before I run the masks through the washing machine anyway. They help improve fit, they help reduce mask slippage on tighter masks, and they'll help you avoid fogging up your glasses, so they're worth every penny of that $6, especially when you're getting 100 in a pack.