Discovery has finally launched its first direct-to-consumer streaming service, called Discovery Plus. The new Discovery Plus app, which has been curated specifically for India, is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. The rollout of the Discovery Plus app comes ahead of the Disney+ Hotstar launch in the country. The Disney+ Hotstar service will have a vast array of infotainment content from National Geographic.

Discovery's new OTT service is claimed to have thousands of hours of exclusive content across more than 40 different genres. Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy several "never-seen-before" Discovery titles, India originals, and exclusive acquisitions. The Discovery Plus app also has hundreds of short-form videos for "infotainment on the go." In addition to English, the content is also available in seven Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Discovery Plus is now available at an introductory price of ₹299 ($4) per annum or ₹99 ($1.3) per month. To attract users, Discovery Plus is offering "one-of-a-kind" rewards in partnership with Google Pay. Google Pay users can get up to 100% off on Discovery Plus annual subscription by tuning in to the premiere of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring popular Indian actor Rajnikanth and matching the audio for the first four minutes of the show with Google Pay's 'On-Air' feature.

