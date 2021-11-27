Cyber Monday headphone deals are already going strong, offering steep discounts on true wireless earbuds, gaming headsets, and more. No matter what kind you're looking for, you're almost guaranteed to find it on sale for Cyber Monday. Anyone interested in true wireless earbuds will find that the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are over 30% off right now, saving you $40.

Usually priced at $130, you can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro for just $90 this holiday shopping season. Other true wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro still cost well over $100 even after discounts, so this is a really great deal for an excellent pear of earbuds.

Save $40 on these true wireless earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro | $40 off For the quality of earbuds you're getting, it's hard to beat this price. They have PureNote Driver Technology, Targeted Active Noise Cancelling, and you can get up to 26 hours of playtime out of them, with 7 hours on the earbuds from a single charge and a subsequent 3 charges from the charging case. $90 at Amazon

In our review, we said, "The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro fit nicely into the increasingly competitive $100-$150 price tier of ANC wireless earbuds. With a fun, dynamic sound and better noise cancelation than I've heard from a pair of TWEs at this price, these wireless earbuds are a must-buy — unless you hate the AirPods look, or need them for working out."

Anker may not be as well-known as other companies in the business if you're unfamiliar with wireless earbuds, but it's proven itself reliable time and time again. Grabbing the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro for $40 off is practically like a steal.