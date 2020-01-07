As of yesterday, January 6, Google began rolling out the January security patch — the first one for 2020.
This latest patch fixes the usual array of bugs/security vulnerabilities, along with some Pixel-specific updates for things like a fixed notification UI, a boot-loop fix, and more.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already received and downloaded this month's software.
What about you? Did you get the January 2020 security update on your Pixel?
Join the conversation in the forums!
