As of yesterday, January 6, Google began rolling out the January security patch — the first one for 2020.

This latest patch fixes the usual array of bugs/security vulnerabilities, along with some Pixel-specific updates for things like a fixed notification UI, a boot-loop fix, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already received and downloaded this month's software.

bhatech

Side load FTW !!! Look for multiple threads and posts that i haven’t received the update for weeks

burrs87

just checked for update and installing now. on TMobile

almath

Just downloaded, Sprint.

drano

Received mine already on all three. Pixel 2, 3 &amp; 4. All google unlocked

What about you? Did you get the January 2020 security update on your Pixel?

