NFC North rivals Green Bay packers and Detroit Lions match up for the second time this season. The Packers were victorious the first time around and not much has changed since then that would tip the scales in the other direction. Detroit has shown strong moments throughout, but the Packers remain the favorites in this week 14 game. In fact, the Packers opened the week more than a touchdown ahead on the betting line.

If the Lions have any hope of making the playoffs they're going to need to win over Green Bay. Detroit has a stacked schedule for the remaining of the season and they need every win, as they currently sit in last at 5-7.

This game is also big for the Packers who are sitting at 9-3. If the packers can put away the Lions like everyone expects, they'll be on the verge of locking up the NFC North and clinching a playoff spot in record time.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Where and when?

The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on December 13 starting at 4:25 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

Watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Lions and Packers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

