When it comes to the best Android phones, it doesn't take long to understand why the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is near the top of the list. And while this modern marvel continues to impress, even months after its release, one sticking point has been the price. This has led to slower-than-expected adoption, with others opting for the Z Flip 3 instead. However, Amazon has slashed the price of the Z Fold 3 down to just $1,350, offering a savings of $450.

But the fun doesn't stop there. In fact, you could outfit yourself (or a loved one) with some of the best wireless earbuds and the best smartwatch and save a boatload of cash. Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds Pro for less than what the Z Fold 3 normally retails for. This isn't some bundle that you need to mix and match and trade in all of your old devices for. Just throw everything in your cart and be on your merry way.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 took all of the great things about its predecessor, sprinkled in some S Pen magic, and finally brought some type of IP-rating. Durability has been a key concern with foldable phones, but with its IPX8 water resistance and improved hinge system, your Z Fold 3 will be able to withstand almost anything you throw at it.

With the Galaxy Watch 4, this remains atop the Android smartwatch world as it is the only currently-available smartwatch to be powered by WearOS 3. Samsung and Google made the bombshell partnership announcement at I/O '21, combining Samsung's hardware with Google's software prowess, and it's a pretty incredible wearable device.

Rounding out the pack, the Galaxy Buds Pro aren't Samsung's latest earbuds, as that title is currently held by the Galaxy Buds 2. But if you want incredible Active Noise Cancelation, along with an IPX7 water resistance rating, you can't get much better than the Buds Pro. These are some pretty incredible deals that you don't want to miss out on, but you'll have to hurry as they are only available today.