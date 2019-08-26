This weekend, at the annual D23 Expo, where Disney shows off lots of new and upcoming Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars related stuff, attendees were offered a special 33% discount for three years for a subscription to Disney+. "Why 33%?" you may be asking. Because it amounts to $23 per year. Clever D23, Clever.

Disney has extended the offer to sign up for Disney+ to all D23 members, whether they attended the event or not (bummer for all those fans that thought they were getting an exclusive). As of today, if you have a D23 membership, free or paid, you can take advantage of the D23 Disney+ promotion.

With a Gold or General membership to D23, you'll be able to sign up early for Disney+ (it's not early access, just a chance to sign up now) and select the three-year subscription. The price of Disney+ drops from $6.99 per month down to $3.92 per month. Not bad!

The General D23 membership is free and gives you access to exclusive content on the D23 website, plus special promotions and a weekly newsletter. The D23 Gold membership offers a beautiful quarterly magazine, a membership certificate, access to dozens of special events throughout the year, including D23, which happens each summer in Anaheim, California and a whole lot more. It costs $99 per year for a single membership or $130 per year for a family membership, which is good for up to three additional people to access the membership exclusives.

The offer is only good until September 2. If you don't already have a D23 subscription, you'd better get to it right now because it'll take 36 hours before the link will become available to you.