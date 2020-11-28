Black Friday may be over, but we're already starting to see even better prices on select products appear as Cyber Monday deals start to go live. If you waited on buying a new tablet for instance, you're in luck as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet is now an additional $50 off at Amazon! You'll bring its price down to $499.99 by clipping the $50 coupon on its product page. That beats the $100 savings we saw on Black Friday, though there's no telling how long this offer may last.

Recently released just a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is already significantly discounted thanks to this weekend's huge sales. The Tab S7 features an improved, edge-to-edge display for a more cinematic experience with a TFT LCD screen and quad speakers tuned by AKG. It even features Dolby Atmos surround sound and comes with a redesigned S Pen with improved 9ms pen latency. Best of all, it offers PC-level performance while staying portable and lightweight.

The S7 is packed with three cameras as well: wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5MP dual back cameras, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. It's also equipped with a 128GB storage capacity, though you can expand its storage using a microSD card up to 1TB.

One of the best features of the Galaxy Tab S7 is how easily it attaches to the optional expanded keyboard. Though you do need to purchase the keyboard separately if you want one, right now you can also save $50 on its purchase at Amazon to bring its overall cost down to $151. This keyboard features larger keys and an expanded trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures. It even lets you enable DeX mode to boost your productivity and work from up to 20 separate windows and apps at once.