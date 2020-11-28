Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often the best time to finally make that big-ticket purchase you've been eyeing all year long. For a lot of people, that means seeking out a great Cyber Monday camera deal.
Smartphone cameras have gotten ridiculously good over the last few years, but if you want to take your photography hobby or business to the next level, there's still no replacing a good mirrorless or DSLR camera.
If you've been eager to buy some new camera gear but haven't been able to afford it, take a look at the best Cyber Monday camera deals we've rounded up below. There's a lot on offer this year, so you're bound to find something perfect.
Best Cyber Monday kits deals
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $150 off at Amazon
If you're in the market for your first DSLR camera, you can't do better than the Canon Rebel series. For Cyber Monday, the excellent SL3 model is on sale for $150 off its retail price. The Rebel SL3 comes with an 18-55mm lens, captures 24.1MP images, and has accurate autofocus. It's also the smallest/lightest Canon DSLR on the market, making it perfect for easy transportation.
Canon EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera | $200 off at Amazon
For shoppers that are more interested in mirrorless cameras instead of DSLRs, there's the Canon EOS Mark II. Mirrorless cameras do tend to be more expensive, but you get a high-end photography experience in an incredibly compact package. The M6 Mark II features a 15-45mm lens, captures 32.5MP images, has 4K video recording, and a ton more.
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Video Creator Kit | $130 off at Amazon
Whether you've been wanting to start your own YouTube channel or begin making short films, this Video Creator Kit from Canon is a fantastic place to finally get started. For one low price of $549 during Cyber Monday, you're getting the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II, a Manfrotto PIXI MINI tripod, 32GB SD card, and an extra battery to keep the G7X juiced-up.
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera Bundle | $152 off at Amazon
As much as we love the a7 III (mentioned below), it's also perfectly understandable that it's still too expensive for some shoppers even during Cyber Monday. If you're trying to spend less cash, check out this excellent bundle. For just $848 right now, you can get the Sony Alpha a6000 camera, a 16-50mm kit lens, and a 55-201mm Power Zoom lens. Talk about getting a good deal.
Best Cyber Monday camera deals
Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera | $300 off at Amazon
This Cyber Monday is the perfect time to finally pick up the Sony a7 III. This is arguably one of the very best mirrorless cameras you can buy right now, and if you act fast, you can get it for $300 less than usual. The a7 III has a compact body, supports 24.2MP images, and has fantastic autofocus performance.
Canon EOS RP Full Frame Mirrorless Vlogging Camera | $100 off at Amazon
Canon has quite a beast on its hands with the EOS RP. This full-frame mirrorless camera was designed with vlogging in mind, offering features like fast autofocus that even works in the dark, lowlight operation even at EV -5, and things like face and eye-tracking. The fact that you get all of that in a pretty manageable size is rather impressive.
Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Mirrorless Camera | $700 off at Amazon
If there's one Cyber Monday camera deal you can't ignore, it's for the Panasonic LUMIX GH5. This is an incredibly robust piece of tech, giving you things like 4K video recording, a rugged design, and super-fast autofocus. It's one of the pricier cameras around, but for Cyber Monday only, it can be yours for $700 off!
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera | $50 off at Amazon
Action cameras are great for taking photos and videos of those hectic moments where a traditional camera just doesn't cut it, and among all of the ones currently available, the GoPro HERO9 stands out as the one to get. Highlights of the HERO9 include 5K video recording, 20MP photos, a dual-display design, and features like livestreaming and TimeWarp 3.0. If you buy any action camera this year, make sure it's this one.
Best Cyber Monday lens deals
Canon EF 17-40mm Ultra Wide Angle Zoom Lens | $200 off at Amazon
As any photographer knows, there's no such thing as having too many lenses. Different situations call for different ways to take photos, and if you're in the market for an ultra-wide option, Canon has you covered with its EF 17-40mm lens. It's perfect for wedding/nature photography, has water and dust resistance, and is backed by a free one-year warranty.
Sony Alpha 70-350mm Super-Telephoto Lens | $102 off at Amazon
One of Sony's best zoom lenses sees a nice discount during Cyber Monday. It's the Sony Alpha 70-350mm. With a dust/water-resistant design, an XD linear motor for seamless autofocus, and industry-leading bokeh, everything you need for a phenomenal lens is here. If you buy during Cyber Monday, you can save $102.
Sigma 50mm Lens for Canon | $190 off at Amazon
Have a Canon camera? You owe it to yourself to pick up the Sigma 50mm lens. Featuring an f/1.4 aperture and a powerful autofocus motor, this is a phenomenal lens for portrait, landscape, and studio photography. The quality really does speak for itself, and during Cyber Monday, it can be yours at a discount of $190.
YONGNUO YN50mm Standard Prime Lens for Nikon | $16 off at Amazon
While camera lenses are usually expensive, that doesn't mean they have to be. Take this lens from YONGNUO, for example. It's a 50mm standard prime lens with an f/1.8 aperture, meaning it's well-suited for all your shooting needs. It's compact, affordable, and made even easier on the wallet during Cyber Monday.
What's the difference between a mirrorless and DSLR camera?
When shopping for a new camera, one of the most important things you need to determine is whether you want a mirrorless or a DSLR camera.
DSLRs tend to be a bit more traditional, using the same general design that cameras have had for years. There's a mirror inside of them that's used to reflect light that enters the lens, which then goes to the viewfinder so you can see what you're taking a picture of. As soon as you press your shutter button, the mirror in a DSLR actually moves. It's shot up, your camera's shutter is opened, and a photo is saved once light comes into contact with the sensor.
This means that DSLR's tend to be a bit bulkier than mirrorless cameras, but they also usually see more affordable price tags. If you have a smaller budget and don't mind some added heft, a DSLR is a great route to take.
As the name implies, mirrorless cameras don't have a mirror at all. Pictures are captured as light goes through the lens and directly contacts the sensor — making the whole process a bit more seamless and straightforward. This allows mirrorless cameras to be more compact, though they tend to cost a bit more compared to DSLRs.
You can take excellent photos no matter what kind of camera you decide to use, so it all ultimately comes down to your budget and how large/small of a camera you want.
