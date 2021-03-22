Still playing with dumb appliances? Make them smart with Gosund's 4-pack of smart plugs that can turn any regular old device into one that can be controlled from your phone or even with your voice. If you clip the 20% off on-page coupon and use the code ABVYP87G you can knock these smart plugs down to $13.49 at Amazon. That's a huge discount considering they're $27 without either discount and can go above $30. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for the 4-pack and most likely because the discounts actually stack instead of being mutually exclusive.

It's a good bet even with your smart home as established as it is that there are still a few appliances not quite up to the same smart standards as your Echo or your smart thermostat. Maybe you're still using an old fashioned coffee maker or one of the lamps around your home doesn't have its own smart functionality. That's why you grab 4-pack of plugs like this. They're easy to use and small and unassuming so you can use them and then forget them once they're set up.

Gosund's smart plugs work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Whether you're already using one of these ecosystems or you just download the respective app to get access to the voice assistant, the plugs just make it easy to add new devices to the things your voice can control.

Even if you don't want to use voice commands, you can still download the Gosund app to add control from your smartphone. Set up timers and schedules completely customized to your routine. Turn things on and off with just a simple click on your phone. Check up on your devices from anywhere to make sure they are powered on or off as you wish when you're away from home.

All these plugs need is a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. They don't need a hub and won't require a subscription from you.