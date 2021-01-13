The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 sound bar with wireless subwoofer is down to $399 right now at Amazon. This sound bar normally sells for $499, and it first dropped to $399 back in mid-December. Since the new year it has jumped back up to its regular price, so if you missed the first drop now is your chance. The sound bar might not last that long this low considering how new it is. You can also find this deal at some other retailers like Best Buy.

This sound bar is capable of creating 3D audio like what you'd hear in a theater thanks to the wireless subwoofer. It can create virtual height effects and deliver room-filling sound that's very immersive. The sound bar is powered by six powerful drivers and produces multi-dimensional dynamic surround sound. It also has very specific controls for getting the audio just right. For example, you can adjust voice levels to maximize sound clarity and minimize voice delays and muzzled sounds.

Google Chromecast is built into the sound bar, too. You can use it to stream music wirelessly from any of your mobile devices and compatible Bluetooth devices. Cast music tracks, access apps like Pandora or Spotify, and more.

The best thing to do with a sound bar like this is use it to replace the basic audio of your TV. Good thing then the MagniFi 2 is widely compatible with pretty much all 4K and HD TVs. It works with Dolby Digital and DTS audio and offers pristine clarity through Dolby Vision. There's also independent modes for movies, sports, and music to highlight what you need from each.

The wireless subwoofer is plug and play. It is instantly recognized by the sound bar once it's powered on, and the eight inch downward firing driver will fill your living room with surround sound and deep bass.