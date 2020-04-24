The iPhone SE deals are flowing already, and in typical fashion Mint Mobile is here to knock the socks off all the other options out there. For a limited time, new customers can get the iPhone SE with service for just $30 per month. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan. You can move to the 8GB plan for $5 more per month, or up to the 12GB one for $10 more per month, making the prices $35 or $40 per month total respectively.

We've seen Mint Mobile offer some pretty great deals in the past, and this one is definitely in line with those. It does only apply to new customers, but existing customers can purchase the device and finance it from Mint Mobile instead if they wish.