The iRobot Roomba i3 lineup was introduced late last year and has some of iRobot's latest and greatest tech inside of it. The Roomba i4 is essentually the same robot vacuum but is sold at warehouses like Costco, and if you happen to be a Costco member you can get the i4 for just $279.99 today.

That's a huge discount considering it normally goes for $350 there. Plus this price is even $20 better than a sale going on for the i3 making this one of the best Roomba deals out there right now.

Clean up your mess iRobot Roomba i4 4150 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner Similar to the Roomba i3 that is sold elsewhere. Has a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10x the suction. It can navigate and map your home. Works on wood and carpet. Has reactive sensor technology so it knows where it can and cannot go. $279.99 $350.00 $70 off See at Costco

The main differences between the i4 and i3 are that the i4 comes with two extra filters, which can be handy in a home with pets and people who suffer from allergies and really need all that dust gone, and the i4 lets you set up virtual walls.

This is a super cost efficient robot vacuum that has a ton of smart features for what it costs. The smart navigation can map your home and then navigate efficiently and form neat rows while it works. The floor tracking sensors can adapt to any situation, and you'll find the i4 works great on both hardwood and carpet.

You'll actually get 10x the suction over previous generations, so the i4 can suck up even stubborn dirt and do some deep cleaning where necessary. It uses a Premium 3-stage cleaning system and a reactive sensor that lets the robot vacuum know where it can and cannot go. This way it will never get stuck. Dirt Detect sensors will hunt down all the dirt around the house and focus on areas to make sure they get clean.

The i4 can learn from you, too. It learns your habits and provides schedules that work best around your activity. You can use the iRobot Home app for even more control. Or add the robot to your Wi-Fi network and whatever smart home ecosystem you use and control it with your voice. It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.