Time for a new Chromebook? Asus makes some great ones. Today you can get the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook on sale for just $329 at Best Buy. That's $200 off what it would sell for at Best Buy and about $70 off what we've seen from similar models at other retailers. It's a good deal either way. Best Buy's sale won't last long as this is not just part of the deal of the day but the featured deal. It could even sell out before the price expires.

The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB RAM. It also has 64GB eMMC flash memory and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 915, which can help with basic photo editing, simple gaming, and more. The low storage is one of the ways Chromebooks have such an inexpensive price, but the Google Chrome OS is also loaded with ways to help you deal with that. Use the thousands of apps and Google Cloud storage to optimize your computer. The system also has built-in virus protection and backups.

The display is a full 14 inches and has a 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution. It uses energy efficient LED backlighting as well. Thanks to the touchscreen technology built in, and the Chromebook's 360-degree flip and fold design, you can easily transform the Asus from a laptop to a tablet. Just fold the keyboard back and use the touchscreen for everything.

If you need other ways to enhance your storage, the Chromebook also has a built-in media reader with support for memory cards. It has Wi-Fi 5 wireless technology, Bluetooth, and a built-in HD webcam. The whole thing weights just 3.31 pounds and is only 0.6 inches thick, so it's extremely light and portable and designed to go with you wherever you want.