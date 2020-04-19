Best Buy's deals of the day features a selection of Disney movies in the form of 4K Blu-ray Steelbook collectors sets. The movies range in price from as little as $4.99 for the original Frozen to $14.99 for Captain America: Civil War. Many of these sets sell for around $35 to $40 on a regular basis, so you're saving a lot of money today. And it is only today as Best Buy's sales have an expiration date.

In a kingdom of isolation Disney Steelbook collections 4K DVDs and digital copies Prices range from $5 for the original Frozen to $15 for Captain America: Civil War. Get Disney movies like The Princess and the Frog or Marvel movies like Iron Man. Comes with 4K Blu-rays and digital copies so you can preserve your new collection. Various Prices See at Best Buy

If you're interested in Disney's animated films, the selection includes the entire Toy Story series, Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, and much more. The Marvel movies on sale include Iron Man 1-3, Captain American, Captain Marvel, and oithers. Buy some for your kids or start a new collection of your favorite superheroes in 4K form.

All of the Steelbook editions come with 4K Blu-rays of the movies in question. They also come with digital copies, though, so if your primary interest is in collecting your favorite films, you can keep the Blu-ray in mint condition while enjoying the content digitally. You can also use the digital edition to watch the movie on other devices like your smartphone or tablet.

You could also get this complete collection of the four Marvel Avengers movies in a Steelbook set for $99.99. The four Avengers movies cover the original Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The exclusive collection even comes with a special personal letter written by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, one of the biggest names in determining the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The letter looks back fondly at the last decade of Marvel storytelling.