You only have a few more hours to save over $300 on the HP Victus gaming laptop

We don't write up gaming laptop deals very often, but a last-minute Black Friday offer from Best Buy has just stilled our little gamer hearts. Until 11:59 pm CST tonight, you can buy the powerful HP Victus for a generous $320 off, a discount that brings the price of the gaming laptop crashing down to a very-reasonable $479.99.

If you're unfamiliar with the laptop, the HP Victus is essentially a PC gaming powerhouse, boasting a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 9ms response time for incredibly smooth and lifelike graphics. You'll also get to enjoy peak gaming performance thanks to the Victus' 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB of storage. All of these specs in a laptop that weighs just five pounds? Count us in.

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy This powerful gaming laptop boasts a smooth-as-butter 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen, and a backlit keyboard so you can keep gaming all night long.

Sure, the HP Victus may not be as powerful as some of the best Chromebooks for gaming that we've shared in the past, but you're getting loads of bang for your buck with this discounted price. That being said, don't forget that the deal expires at midnight tonight CST, so act fast if you don't want to pay that full $799.99 retail price.

Of course, if you missed this deal, don't worry too much. Tons of Cyber Monday deals are about to pick up where Black Friday left off, so if you're still on the hunt for a new laptop when the weekend is over, go take a look at our list of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals to see what's active.