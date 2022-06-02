Whoa: Save $110 on the IdeaPad Duet 3 with this Lenovo sale

If you're looking for a good deal on a Chromebook, then this Lenovo sale might be exactly what you need. For a limited time, the iconic laptop maker is slashing $110 off the price of the 11-inch Chromebook Duet 3, bringing the price down to just $259.99. All you need to do is use the code IDEAHOURLYDB5 when checking out (unless Lenovo automatically applies it), and you'll instantly receive the sweet, sweet savings. It's as simple as that.

Chromebooks have been growing increasingly popular in recent years, particularly among students and remote workers, and Lenovo makes some of the best. The IdeaPad Duet 3 features an ultra-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processing platform for smooth performance, plus 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, making it a powerful enough device for both work and play. It also features a detachable keyboard that instantly transforms the laptop into a tablet, and narrow bezels to maximize the size of the display.

It's one of the better deals we've seen since Memorial Day weekend, but we don't expect it to last long. Scroll down for more information and a link to the offer, and feel free to take a look at our regularly-updated list of the best Chromebook deals of the month to compare prices and see what else is available now.

Lenovo Chromebook deal of the day

(opens in new tab) 11" IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3: $369.99 $259.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Use the code IDEAHOURLYDB5 when purchasing the IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 through Lenovo's online store and you'll instantly save $110, no strings attached. That's an excellent deal on a popular Chromebook that boasts powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, a detachable keyboard, and an 11-inch display.

The only problem with Lenovo's IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 is that it doesn't come with a stylus. Luckily, we got you covered there too. Check out our list of the best Chromebook styli and order one alongside your new laptop so they both arrive around the same time.