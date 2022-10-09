Save big on terrific mini PCs during Geekom's annual sale

Geekom is a Chinese manufacturer that makes budget mini PCs, and its offerings are often positioned alongside the Chrome OS-based Chromebox. Geekom is now celebrating its 19th anniversary, and rolling out enticing deals on its portfolio. The MiniAir 11 is a standout option as it comes with the 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5095, and it includes a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM out of the box.

The MiniAir 11 is ideally suited for productivity, and coming in at just $179, it is a fabulous value. But Geekom is rolling out an even better deal for its sale, bringing the MiniAir 11 down to just $209. The deal is available on Geekom's own website (opens in new tab) as well as its Amazon storefront (opens in new tab), and considering you also get Windows 11 pre-installed, you are getting a lot for your money.

The MiniAir 11 comes with three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi ac connectivity, and works with a 4K monitor. If the bundled memory or storage isn't adequate, you can switch the modules out without any hassle, and you can use a 32GB DRAM module and 1TB M.2 SSD here. The best part about the MiniAir 11 is the size — it doesn't take up all that room on your desk. Geekom is also introducing a limited edition of the MiniAir 11 with a custom design and a bundled mini-figure, and this variant is available for $249 (opens in new tab).

If you need something a bit more powerful, the Mini IT8 is the ideal option to consider. It has the same diminutive size but features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8279U, making it significantly faster. You get the same set of connectivity options too, and the 16GB/512GB variant is now available for just $399 on Amazon (opens in new tab), making it a stellar deal. If you don't need that much storage, the standard 8GB/256GB model is down to just $329 on Geekom's site (opens in new tab).

My favorite offering in Geekom's portfolio is the Mini IT11. I used this for the better part of a month, and it is fantastic in daily use. It allowed me to run through my daily workflow — writing in Evernote, editing photos in Lightroom Classic — without breaking a sweat, and it was decent for playing casual games. The Mini IT11 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for the base variant, going up to a Core i7-1195G7. I have the Core i7 model, and it is fantastic.

The Mini IT11 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as standard, and like the others on this list, you can switch out the DRAM module and SSD. The base variant with the Core i5-1135G7 is down to just $499 on Geekom's site (opens in new tab) as well as the Amazon storefront (opens in new tab), and the Core i7-1195G7 can be picked up for just $619. That's astonishing when you consider the caliber of hardware on offer.

Geekom's sale is live now and runs through October 31, so if you need a budget work machine that doesn't take up a lot of room, you should take a look at the MiniAir 11 or the Mini IT8. The Mini IT11 is a solid option if you want powerful hardware.