Our favorite cloud gaming Chromebook is $200 off during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

When you think of all the reasons to buy a Chromebook, chances are that gaming isn't one of them. With the rise of cloud gaming, however, it's become easier than ever to play graphically intensive games while maintaining the convenience of a laptop. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is our favorite cloud gaming Chromebook for this exact reason, and right now, it's only $449.00!

Save $200 on an Acer Chromebook 516 GE!

Acer Chromebook 516 GE $649.00 $449.00 at Best Buy The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an excellent laptop for cloud gaming. The 16-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate deliver a fantastic cloud gaming experience. This Chromebook also has an RGB keyboard, along with 2.5G Ethernet and HDMI 2.1 ports. You could pair your Acer 516 GE with a monitor and plug it right into your router when you don't need the portability that a Chromebook offers.

There are a lot of things we loved about the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, chief among them being its huge 16-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate. Couple those features with a 12th Intel Core i5-1240P and you have a serious gaming computer with all the portability of a Chromebook.

That said, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 2.5G Ethernet port make it easy to elevate the experience further. You can invest in an external monitor for your Chromebook and plug your 516 GE straight into your router when you're at your desk to increase your download and streaming speeds. A proper desktop monitor and a truly stable internet connection will ensure this Chromebook meets your gaming needs.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE really combines the best of both worlds to create a killer portable cloud gaming computer. And with this Black Friday deal knocking off a whopping $200 from its usual price, there's never been a more perfect time to buy one.