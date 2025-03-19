What you need to know

Google is phasing out Assistant and bringing in Gemini as the new default AI on ChromeOS.

Tapping Assistant now opens the Gemini PWA, complete with file uploads and research tools.

"Slow Keys" helps users with motor impairments type more accurately with adjustable key delays.

Google is revamping ChromeOS on the digital assistant front, swapping out the familiar Google Assistant for the newer, smarter Gemini.

On Tuesday, March 18, Google officially announced the rollout of the stable ChromeOS M134 update (via 9to5Google). Now, when users try to access Google Assistant on their Chromebooks, they'll be redirected to the Gemini app, according to the company’s community post.

This move is part of Google’s bigger plan to replace Google Assistant with the AI-powered Gemini across all devices, from phones and wearables to smart home devices.

(Image credit: Google)

The latest ChromeOS update kicks off Google’s step-by-step plan to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Chromebooks. Once the switch is fully done, you’ll spot the Gemini icon in the top-right corner of the app launcher. For now, though, don’t expect to summon Gemini with a “Hey Google” since voice commands aren’t on the table just yet.

Web-like Gemini experience

After updating to the latest ChromeOS build, tapping the Assistant feature will now take you straight to the Gemini Progressive Web App (PWA). It’ll feel just like using Gemini on the web, complete with handy perks like uploading files and deep research.

For clarity, Gemini was already accessible on ChromeOS, but this update makes it the default, fully replacing Google Assistant as the main digital assistant.

Furthermore, ChromeOS 134 also debuts “Slow Keys,” an accessibility feature that helps users with motor impairments or arthritis type more accurately. It adds a customizable delay before keystrokes register, which can be adjusted in the Accessibility settings.

(Image credit: Google)

ChromeOS 134 also spices things up with an upgrade to the Quick Insert feature. Now you can drop GIFs straight into chats or documents using the Quick Insert menu.

Google’s rolling out this update in phases, so don’t be surprised if you don’t see the Gemini interface pop up right after installing the latest software.