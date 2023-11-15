Cyberpunk 2077 and Chromebook Plus are about to take over Times Square

What you need to know

A surprising Chromebook Plus announcement is set to take place on November 18 in Times Square.

The announcement has something to do with Cyberpunk 2077 and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

This has the makings to be one of the biggest marketing pushes that we've ever seen for Chromebooks.

All of the pieces are starting to fall into place, as Google's Chromebook Plus rebranding is paying off. The latest example comes in the form of a rather cryptic YouTube video from CD Projekt RED and NVIDIA and has something to do with Cyberpunk 2077.

The 30-second video doesn't offer much, other than showing the date of 11/20, along with a series of numbers and symbols. But, when you look at the description, our next clue of what's to come is likely to arrive on 11/18. Making things even more curious is that the description says "Times Square NYC @ 8 pm."

I'd be willing to guess that we're in for quite a treat on 11/18 and that the bright lights of Times Square will be overtaken by another Cyberpunk teaser. The reason why I say this is just another teaser is because the description also says "11/20 on YouTube."

All of this is a bit confusing, as you can already jump into Night City on your Chromebook with the help of NVIDIA GeForce Now. And, as long as you purchased it through Steam, the Phantom City DLC is also available through the game streaming service. Unless there's some type of hidden magic on the way, don't expect to see Cyberpunk 2077 running natively on even the best Chromebooks.

Nevertheless, it's absolutely incredible to see Chromebooks get the love they deserve. This definitely feels like "the point" with the Chromebook Plus branding, as it gives Google and partnering companies something to actually market. We only have a few days left until the first piece of the puzzle is revealed in Times Square, so we'll be waiting with bated breath.