Best Buy is slashing $500 off one of our favorite Samsung laptops

Here at Android Central, laptops aren't really our bread-and-butter, but this Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 deal is simply too good to pass up. Head over to Best Buy today and you'll save a whopping $500 (opens in new tab) on the powerful laptop, no strings attached.

The Samsung laptop is one of the best on the market, boasting a lightweight construction, powerful specs, and a versatile 2-in-1 design that lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in an instant. That means, of course, that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also has a touchscreen, and the 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display produces consistently rich and vibrant images that are visible in nearly any light.

Pair those features with up to 21 hours of battery life, the cutting-edge Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processor, and 1TB of storage, and you're looking at a monster of a machine that'll handle any task you throw at it, work or play. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 usually retails for around $1,649.99, which isn't exactly cheap, so this $500 discount is one for the ages.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: $1,649.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're looking for one of the best laptops that money can buy, don't miss this Best Buy deal. The big retailer is currently carving a hefty $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, a super-powered laptop/tablet hybrid that comes complete with a gorgeous Super AMOLED touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, an included S Pen Stylus, and a large battery that'll last up to 21 hours on a single charge.

Of course, for all of its good points, even the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 isn't perfect. The laptop doesn't have a built-in holder for the included S Pen stylus, for one, and the speakers may not be loud enough for some. Aside from those minor issues, however, the Book 2 Pro 360 is the gift that keeps on giving.

If the laptop is so great, why is Best Buy discounting it so heavily? Well, it might have something to do with the approach of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that's set to kick off on February 1st. Highly-anticipated new devices such as the flagship Galaxy S23 series are expected to be unveiled, along with a new Galaxy Book laptop that's sure to clobber the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in the specs department.

If you're interested in reserving your own laptop ahead of time, use the link below to save 50 bucks when preorders open.

(opens in new tab) Reserve a new Galaxy and save up to $100 (opens in new tab) The unveiling of the new Galaxy Book laptop and Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is likely to occur on February 1st, but you can reserve these items today and save up to $100 ($50 per item). All you need to do is type your name and email address in the form to complete the reservation, no payment is required today and there's no commitment if you change your mind later.

