The ASUS Chromebook C223 for just $140 is the perfect student Chromebook

We're drawing closer and closer to the end of Prime Day 2022, but there are still a few random deals that keep cropping up. With the back-to-school frenzy right around the corner, now's the perfect time to grab a Chromebook, save a bunch of money, and save yourself the headache in a month or two. And thanks to this Prime Day deal on the ASUS Chromebook C223, you can do it all for just $140.

The Chromebook C223 won't win any awards for anything other than just being reliable. It's powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. And while the storage space isn't great, at least you can just rely on Google Drive and the cloud for offloading your images, videos, and documents.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C223: $249.99 $139.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a 10.1-inch screen, durable construction, and plenty of ports, the ASUS Chromebook C223 is a great Chromebook for students. But you'll want to act fast if you want to grab it for just $140, as this deal ends when Prime Day is over.

Something that helps make the Chromebook C223 so great for students is its portability and long-lasting battery. The C223 features a 10.1-inch HD display, so it won't put too much stress on the processor or the battery. In fact, ASUS claims the C223 will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, which isn't all that shabby for such a compact Chromebook.

Weighing just 2.2-pounds, you also won't have to deal with shoulder strain when throwing this Chromebook in your favorite backpack. Considering that other Chromebooks in this price range are pretty hefty, your back and shoulders will thank you later if you go with the C223. And if you're worried about connectivity, this Chromebook has you covered. There are dual USB-C ports, one on either side, along with standard USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and even a microSD card slot.

Given that Prime Day is almost done, this is your last chance to grab a solid Chromebook at an incredible price.