Amazon currently has the refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum cleaner marked down to just $299.99, which is around $100 lower than it regularly sells for there. Today's price is actually a match for the lowest we have ever tracked for it. Despite being refurbished, your robot vac will look and work like new and is backed by a 90-day warranty.

The Roomba 980 was released back in 2015, but don't let that put you off. Unlike smartphones, you don't need the latest and greatest internals to keep up with constant software and app updates, which means even an older robot vacuum can be a stellar choice for your home.

The Roomba 980's previous MSRP was $799, which makes this $300 price tag seem like an absolute steal even if it's offered refurbished. The 980 has a run time of 120 minutes, a HEPA filter, and a 600ml bin. It integrates iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology which is a fancy way of saying it can map its surroundings and clean an entire level of your home, work around objects, and under furniture.

Whilst it doesn't support zone cleaning, it does have per-room and scheduled cleaning options and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa. It also has silicone brushes that are very easy to clean and durable, as well as a dirt detection sensor for those extra dirty spots.

One of the best things about a robot vacuum is the noise, at 70dB, the 980 is louder than some robot vacuums, but much quieter than a conventional one.

