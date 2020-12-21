Amazon currently has the refurb iRobot Roomba 960 robotic vacuum cleaner marked down to just $279.99, which is around $120 lower than it regularly sells for there. Today's price is a match for the lowest we have ever tracked for it and saves you even more compared to a new model. Despite being refurbished, your robot vac will look and work like new and comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

Vac it up iRobot Roomba 960 This self-navigating smart vacuum can clean for 75 minutes before returning itself to its charger. It's great at lifting dirt, dust, debris and pet hair from your hardwood or carpeted floors. Control it from the Roomba app or via Alexa. $279.99 $399.99 $120 off See at Amazon

We named the Roomba 960 our favorite overall robot vacuum cleaner in 2020 so this is a deal you don't want to miss. You can schedule it to run via the free iRobot HOME app, or by using your voice through one of Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices, making it super convenient. You can also tell it not to clean a specific area. The included sensors warn the device if it is getting near an obstacle or if it's about to fall down a flight of stairs.

It can run for 75 minutes before needing to be recharged, and it has the ability to recharge and then resume cleaning from the same place. The iAdapt 2.0 Navigation helps it clean and visualize the layout of your home, and the AeroForce Cleaning System ensures that it picks up all the dust, dirt, and debris that is on your floor.

It's a great pick for homes with pets as it uses rubber brushes for picking up debris and fur. It also traps 99% of pet allergens. A nice feature about the Roomba 960 is that the vacuum lets you know when the dustbin fills up. Some don't let you know and just won't clean until you figure out that you need to empty the trash. All in all, this is a great pick for any home, especially at a discount.

If you're looking for other affordable options, check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals for models from a variety of brands and prices from only $119.