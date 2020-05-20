Android phones come in all sizes and prices, but if you're looking for a cheap Android phone that still offers great specs and will perform well, look no further than this. Right now, Best Buy has the LG V40 ThinQ unlocked Android phone on sale for just $299.99 as one of its deals of the day. This means it's a temporary price drop, and this happens to make it the most affordable price around the web right now beating deals at B&H and elsewhere.

This unlocked phone will work on all of the major U.S. carriers, and most of the MVNO options as well. All you need to do is pop a SIM card in, add your accounts, and you're good to go. It has a 6.4-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The V40 ThinQ has five cameras, three of which are on the back and two of them are on the front. On the back, it has a standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, while the front has a standard and wide angle lens.

It was originally released back in 2018, and in our review we compared it to the Galaxy S9+ and concluded:

Making a decision in a vacuum purely phone versus phone, I actually like the V40 more than the Galaxy S9+. I land on LG's side with the cameras and software, and find the other small differences to be inconsequential. But give me a $150 discount, and it's near-impossible to turn down the Galaxy S9+ in that scenario.

When it launched, the phone sold for $949, which is a whole lot more expensive than today's $330 price tag. Even in recent months it has sold for as much as $600. If you're in the market for a decent phone for yourself, or need something for your kids, this is an option that you should seriously consider.