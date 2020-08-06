With how many of our devices are USB-powered these days, there's no use in keeping USB chargers with just a single charging port. The RAVPower 30W 3-Port USB Wall Charger has enough ports for powering up to three devices at the same time, and right now it's on sale for less than $10! All you have to do is enter promo code MAZXVY9W during checkout at Amazon to score this USB wall charger for $7.99 and save 50% off its usual cost. That also means you'll be picking it up at a lower price than it's ever reached without a code before.
50% Savings
Ravpower 30W 3-Port USB Wall Charger
Power up to three devices simultaneously with RAVPower's 30W 3-port USB Wall Charger. This model's built-in safety protections keep your devices safe from overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.
$7.99
$15.99 $8 off
With its 30W output, this USB wall charger is capable of powering up your mobile devices quickly at up to 2.4a Max output per port. Its 100V-240V input works worldwide, and there is also a multipotent safety system which helps to provide protection for you and your devices while they're powering up, including protection from overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.
This compact USB wall charger is a great pick for traveling with as it even features foldable prongs to make it easier to pack away and prevent damage to anything traveling alongside it. At Amazon, nearly 400 customers have left reviews for this charger resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars collectively.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum restriction. You'd also gain access to all of Prime's perks in the process, such as the Prime Video streaming service and Twitch Prime. Amazon even has a new page full of exclusive members-only discounts that you can only score with a Prime membership.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus hands on: Unfulfilled potential
Samsung refuses to lets its dream of Android tablets die, and the latest example of this is the Galaxy Tab S7+. It's an incredibly well-built gadget with premium specs galore, but is it enough to overcome the state of Android on a tablet in 2020?
Did you pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a seriously impressive device, and as of right now, pre-orders are open. Have you splurged for the phone yet?
If you're a true Note fan, the Note 20 Ultra is the only phone to get
The little differences may seem superfluous to the general smartphone buyer, but they mean a lot to someone who's historically been attracted to the Galaxy Note. Samsung itself reiterates constantly that the Note line is for the "power users" and the "Galaxy fans" — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the only model that still embodies that mindset.
The best USB hubs for your PlayStation 4
The PS4 is a little light on USB ports, but you don't have to play the juggling act. We've tracked down the best USB hub to help you plug more things into your PlayStation 4.